Myanmar Junta’s poll body sets April 4 for by-elections in 55 seats, including conflict-hit Sagaing, Chin and Shan
Myanmar’s military-appointed election commission has set April 4 by-elections for 55 vacant seats, including conflict-hit areas, state media reported.
Published on: Nov 6, 2026, 11:02:07 IST
Reuters
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Myanmar's military-appointed election commission has scheduled by-elections for April next year to fill dozens of parliamentary seats, state media said on Friday, including in areas impacted by a protracted civil war.
The contest for vacant seats in 55 constituencies will be held on April 4, the Global New Light of Myanmar reported
The vote follows a general election held in December and January that was won overwhelmingly by the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party in the absence of any viable opposition. The election was criticised as a sham by the United Nations and many Western countries and led to junta chief Min Aung Hlaing becoming president
The USDP currently controls 84% of the bicameral parliament. Myanmar has been in turmoil since a 2021 coup triggered a civil war that has killed an estimated 100,000 people and displaced more than 3.5 million
Several seats in the by-election will encompass townships in the Sagaing Region plus Chin and Shan states, where anti-military resistance forces have a strong presence
Not included is restive Rakhine state, bordering Bangladesh, where the military is locked in fierce fighting with the rebel Arakan Army
Voting in the general election was held in 692 constituencies, with 121 excluded as they were out of the military's control.
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Home/World News/Myanmar Junta’s Poll Body Sets April 4 For By-elections In 55 Seats, Including Conflict-hit Sagaing, Chin And Shan