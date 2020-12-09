e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 09, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / ‘No safety concerns in Pfizer shot’

‘No safety concerns in Pfizer shot’

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) review comes before a Thursday meeting where independent experts will scrutinise the data and vote on whether to recommend use of the vaccine. The vote isn’t binding but the FDA usually follows the group’s guidance. A US decision to allow use of the vaccine is expected within days.

world Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 08:24 IST
Agencies
Agencies
Washington
Data from 38,000 US trial participants “suggest a favourable safety profile, with no specific safety concerns identified that would preclude issuance” of emergency use nod, the review said.
Data from 38,000 US trial participants “suggest a favourable safety profile, with no specific safety concerns identified that would preclude issuance” of emergency use nod, the review said.(via AP)
         

US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Tuesday that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is 95% protective against Covid-19.

The FDA review comes before a Thursday meeting where independent experts will scrutinise the data and vote on whether to recommend use of the vaccine. The vote isn’t binding but the FDA usually follows the group’s guidance. A US decision to allow use of the vaccine is expected within days.

The review also said that, while the vaccine prevents symptomatic cases, it’s not clear if it keeps the disease from being transmitted. That highlights a major unknown: How effective they’ll be in stemming the spread of coronavirus at a population level. Data from 38,000 US trial participants “suggest a favourable safety profile, with no specific safety concerns identified that would preclude issuance” of emergency use nod, the review said.

Meanwhile the UK, which on Tuesday started its vaccination drive, is planning to test the Pfizer shot in combination with another jab from AstraZeneca and Oxford University. Studies aimed at determining if using the two vaccines together can enhance immunity are planned for next year, said the UK Vaccine Taskforce. The group disclosed the plans as it published a report on its work so far, including deals for 357 million doses from seven makers and investments in three sites to expand the nation’s manufacturing capacity.

Approval for the Oxford shot is likely by year-end, setting the stage for the combination trials, which will involve initial shots from one vaccine, followed by a booster jab from the other.

tags
top news
Amit Shah’s meet with farmers makes no headway; today’s talks hang in balance
Amit Shah’s meet with farmers makes no headway; today’s talks hang in balance
Deepak Kochhar tweaked firm’s books, says Enforcement Directorate
Deepak Kochhar tweaked firm’s books, says Enforcement Directorate
Bharat Bandh largely peaceful in borders, crowd swells at protest sites
Bharat Bandh largely peaceful in borders, crowd swells at protest sites
Farmers’ protests enter day 14, deadlock persists despite Amit Shah-farm unions’ meet | 10 points
Farmers’ protests enter day 14, deadlock persists despite Amit Shah-farm unions’ meet | 10 points
TMC MP Mahua Moita draws flak, media boycott for ‘2 paisa’
TMC MP Mahua Moita draws flak, media boycott for ‘2 paisa’
Kim Jong Un’s sister slams Seoul over questioning zero-virus claim
Kim Jong Un’s sister slams Seoul over questioning zero-virus claim
‘Need superstars like him:’ Warne wants all-rounder in India’s Test squad
‘Need superstars like him:’ Warne wants all-rounder in India’s Test squad
In Conversation with Manchester United legend Denis Irwin
In Conversation with Manchester United legend Denis Irwin
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBharat Bandh Today LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesArvind KejriwalBharat Bandh TodayCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs Australia 3rd T20Bharat Bandh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In