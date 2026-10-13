'Our future is being robbed away': Activist Greta Thunberg joins school protests in France | All you need to know

As France reels from student protests, Swedish activist Greta Thunberg joined the high school pupils demonstrating on the streets on Tuesday. Thunberg arrived at the Paul Eluard High School. (Photos Credit: AP) Thunberg arrived at the Paul Eluard High School and stood among the students protesting at the heart of the movement in the capital's largest suburb of Saint-Denis, according to a report by AFP.

Also Read | Paris on the boil: Student protests ‘out of control’, cars set on fire, French cops use ‘tear gas’ to disperse crowd | What we know Thunberg joins France student rally The 23-year-old activist had gained fame as a teenager for school strikes to demand action on climate change, it added. Thunberg told AFP, "Young people are not being included in the conversation. Our future is being robbed away from us."

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg and students stand in front of the Lycee Paul Eluard to take part in a demonstration, in Saint-Denis, on the outskirts of Paris on October 13, 2026. (AFP)

France's high school student protests - What is happening Over 70,000 protesters took to the streets last Thursday as part of the movement that sprung up in late September, the report noted. Teenagers had blocked the entrances to several schools before dawn in the Paris region. Furthermore, students in the southern city of Marseille pushed dumpsters on wheels in front of their high school. Meanwhile, the authorities had been reportedly hoping that the protests would ease down ahead of the half-term holidays. The protests have swept across high schools in France, with students facing off against riot police, AFP also reported.

Also Read | ‘Islam, mass migration’: Trump's claims on reasons behind student protests in France What to know about France's student protests The demonstrations have resulted in thousands of arrests, injuries, and schools reportedly being set ablaze. Origins of the protest: The protests began last month at a high school in Creteil, southeast of Paris, over staffing shortages, as reported by AP. Following this, it expanded into strikes, blockades, and rallies across Paris suburbs and nationwide. The demonstrations have forced hundreds of schools to close.

Masked protesters run amid tear gas during a demonstration in France as part of a nationwide protest movement led by students. (Reuters)

Student grievances: The students are protesting under-resourced schools, staff shortages, and poor facilities, especially in lower-income areas. According to AP, the French media have shown videos of rats, leaks, collapsed ceilings, and broken furniture in dilapidated schools. Students have also reported lack of air conditioning in summer heat waves, freezing in winter, enduring 8 am to 6 pm school days, and navigating a complex university entrance system. Police response: Riot police have reportedly deployed batons and tear gas. There have been over 6,600 arrests nationwide as of last week, the report highlighted. Meanwhile, AP further added that the jaw and teeth of a 14-year-old were shattered by police's tear gas grenade and a 15-year-old lost a hand in a stun grenade incident.

CRS riot police stand guard as protesters take part in a demonstration of high school students in Nantes, western France, on October 13, 2026. (AFP)