Pakistan: Rail accident kills one, injures several
One passenger was killed and several others were wounded on Sunday when Lahore-bound Karachi Express met an accident near Rohri in a city of Sukkur District in Pakistan's Sindh province, reported Geo News.
Eight coaches of the train got derailed, said the Rescue sources. The Rescue personnel is busy in relief activities, aided by the local people, reported Geo News.
The rescue sources said several people are still trapped inside the ill-fated train. The personnel are facing problems in the rescue operation owing to the darkness, they said.
The train service has been suspended on both tracks, said the Pakistan Railways sources. They said all the Punjab-bound trains that left Karachi have been halted on different stations.
Meanwhile, Pakistan Railways had suffered Pakistani ₹1.2 trillion losses during the past 50 years and the government plans to revive the collapsing organisation and have no clue how to proceed.
The cash-strapped Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government seems as clueless about its strategy for the railway's revival as any previous administration.
It has, apparently, put all its eggs in the Chinese basket, hoping that the investment of USD 6.8 billion on an upgrade of the Main Line-1 (ML-1) connecting Peshawar with Karachi would resuscitate the dying company.
Citing the 2019-20 Economic Survey, Dawn reported, the railway owns 474 locomotives (458 diesel engines and 12 steam engines) for 7,791km length of the track. During the first eight months of FY20 (July-February), the number of passengers decreased to 39.4 million against 39.9m from the previous year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan: Rail accident kills one, injures several
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US defence chief Austin likely to visit India soon: Report
- The first person visit by a top official of the new US President Joe Biden's administration will focus on enhancing cooperation, said the source, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Canadian provinces looking to import vaccine tech knowhow from India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
High-speed train from Lhasa to Tibetan city near Arunachal to run from June
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japan to closely monitor China's increased defense spending
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NHS England invites people aged 56 to 59 to book Covid-19 vaccinations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pressure piles on scandal hit Cuomo as ex-aide calls out office conduct
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
George Floyd: 'Gentle giant' who became symbol of fight against racism
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Protesters back on Myanmar streets after night raids by security forces
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'We can do big things,' Schumer says as Senate approves aid
- Senate passage of the sweeping relief bill Saturday puts President Joe Biden’s top priority closer to becoming law and shows Schumer, in his first big test as majority leader, can unify the ever-so-slim Democratic majority and deliver the votes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dozens rally before ex-officer put on trial in Floyd's death
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oral Covid treatment yields promising trial data: Drugmakers
- "At a time where there is unmet need for antiviral treatments against SARS-CoV-2, we are encouraged by these preliminary data," said Wendy Painter, chief medical officer of the US firm, Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swiss police fire tear gas on demonstrators at feminist rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Scores from Myanmar trying to flee to India’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 pandemic: WHO warns against letting guard down
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox