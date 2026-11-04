A $30m pledge from Jensen and Lori Huang helped create Stanford’s engineering center; it housed over 270 people at its 2010 dedication

The design of a university facility can influence interactions among students, researchers, and faculty. The Jen-Hsun Huang Engineering Center at Stanford University was created as a common facility for engineering education and research. It is named after Jen-Hsun Huang, the co-founder of NVIDIA and a Stanford alumnus. A $30 million donation from Huang and his wife, Lori, made construction of the facility possible. According to Stanford University, the facility housed more than 270 people when it was dedicated in October 2010. Opened in 2010, Stanford’s 130,000-square-foot Jen-Hsun Huang Engineering Center was made possible by a $30 million gift from alumnus Jen-Hsun Huang and his wife, Lori. (Bloomberg File)

Dedicated on October 5, 2010, the center became a landmark in Stanford’s new Science and Engineering Quad. Huang, who graduated with an MSEE degree from Stanford in 1992, funded the building to provide a shared space where different communities within the engineering school could come together.

A building that promotes collaboration The center was designed to accommodate multiple departments and fields of study. The location allowed engineering faculty members and students to interact with biologists, chemists, physicists, and medical researchers and physicians from Stanford Medicine. At the time of its dedication, the center brought together more than 270 people from the Department of Management Science and Engineering, the Institute for Computational and Mathematical Engineering, the Stanford Technology Ventures Program, and the Dean’s Office.

This 130,000-square-foot building included a 300-seat auditorium, student lounges, workshops for designing and building prototypes, and the Frederick Emmons Terman Engineering Library. It also had classrooms, meeting rooms, and office space. The auditorium would serve as a venue for seminars and other large-scale events, while student lounges would give students a place to come together without the classroom setting. The spaces were flexible, with movable furniture that could be adapted for different activities; students could use the workshop for designing and modeling.

According to James D. Plummer, then dean of Stanford’s School of Engineering, the building reflects a broader approach to engineering education. Students need to know their subjects very well and have skills in teamwork, communication, entrepreneurship, and design.

Huang remarked at the opening ceremony that he hoped the building would give students and faculty the opportunity to collaborate and innovate. He spoke about his own experience at Stanford and said he hoped future students would have similar opportunities.