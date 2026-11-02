Alexander Kolodin eyes Arizona secretary of state post: Early life, family, legal career and key election priorities

As a Republican candidate challenging Democratic incumbent Adrian Fontes for Arizona secretary of state, Alexander Kolodin has made election security and voting procedures central to his campaign. He won the Republican primary with around 59.8% of the vote, defeating former Arizona Republican Party Chair Gina Swoboda, who received around 40.2%. If elected, he will become Arizona’s chief election officer. Alexander Kolodin is running for Arizona secretary of state in 2026. (alexforaz.com)

Before entering politics, Kolodin had practised election law in Arizona for more than a decade. In 2014, he fought for the public’s right to access election data stored on central count computers. According to his campaign, he also challenged instructions issued to Maricopa County voters who voted by mail in 2020 and filed a lawsuit against Adrian Fontes in 2024, alleging that Arizona was not complying with federal voter registration requirements under the National Voter Registration Act. Kolodin later entered the state legislature and was elected to represent Arizona’s 3rd Legislative District in 2022, taking office in January 2023.

Kolodin's background and family Alexander Kolodin was born in Chandler, Arizona. When he was four, his family moved from New York to Scottsdale, where his father took a job in the hotel industry. His mother worked as a teacher at a private school in Chandler. He graduated from Chandler High School and later earned a degree with honors from Georgetown University. After college, Kolodin returned to Arizona and taught English and civics to seventh and eighth grade students. He subsequently attended the University of Pennsylvania Law School, where he earned his law degree. During law school, he served as a Reagan Fellow at the Goldwater Institute’s Scharf-Norton Center for Constitutional Litigation. He later founded his own law practice, the Kolodin Law Group.

Kolodin lives in Scottsdale, Arizona, with his wife and their two children. He met his wife, a University of Arizona graduate, while he was attending law school and serving as a Reagan Fellow at the Goldwater Institute.

Political priorities and record Kolodin’s campaign heavily focuses on election security, voter choice and public confidence in election results. According to his campaign website, he plans to strengthen election systems, ensure every legal vote is counted accurately and make election results available faster without compromising accuracy. Furthermore, he promised greater transparency and accountability in the secretary of state’s office, saying election administration should reflect voters’ choices without partisan interference.

As a state representative, he has served on committees dealing with elections, the judiciary, public safety and regulatory oversight. In February 2026, the Arizona House passed House Bill 2022, an election related bill that he sponsored. He addressed the election calendar, ballot signature correction deadlines and access for authorized party representatives observing voting activities.

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