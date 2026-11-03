Anita Maria Cetina, Florida Learjet crash victim, remembered for her ‘unconditional love and devotion’
Anita Maria Cetina has been identified as one of the nine people who were killed when a Bahamas-bound Learjet crashed in Palm Beach County, Florida.
Anita Maria Cetina has been identified as one of the nine people who were killed when a Bahamas-bound Learjet crashed in Palm Beach County, Florida. In a joint statement shared by the families of seven victims, Cetina was remembered for her “unconditional love and devotion.”
“With broken hearts, our families share that Adam Robinson and Helen Sharp, their children Emma and Charlie, Rachael Reed and Charmi Fehr, and Anita Maria Cetina were among those lost aboard the flight that went down near Greenacres, Florida, on November 1,” the statement read in part.
“Anita Maria cared for Emma and Charlie with tenderness and devotion, and she was truly part of the family. She showed us a legacy of unconditional love and devotion,” it added.
Deep Dive
The New York Post identified Cetina as the family's nanny.
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The statement further said, “We are deeply grateful to the first responders, investigators, and the Palm Beach County community for their care, and to everyone who has reached out with love. Our hearts are also with the families of the pilots, who are grieving alongside us. We ask for privacy as we grieve. Details about memorial services will be shared once arrangements are made.”
What we know about the plane crash
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said of the crash, per CNN, “It looked like a missile going down.”
The crash took place near Military Trail, between Cresthaven Boulevard and 10th Avenue North, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Just minutes before the tragedy, the pilot reported ice accumulating on the aircraft, an outside air temperature of -47 degrees Celsius, and moderate turbulence, bouncing the plane by up to 700 feet, according to a recording of air traffic control radio calls captured by LiveATC.net.
“We have light, clear ice that is manageable and moderate turbulence,” the pilot radioed the Miami Air Route Traffic Control Center.
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However, just moments later, after reporting precipitation started to fall and requesting to climb, an emergency was declared.
“We’re descending 8,000 – mayday, mayday - we’re descending 10,000 feet per minute,” the pilot said. “We are in an overspeed condition descending 20,000 feet per minute … We’re going to crash into the ground.”
ADS-B Exchange revealed that the aircraft descended 27,000 feet over the course of one minute, just before flight tracking data was cut off.
Joel Flores, Palm Beach County commissioner for District 3, said that about 600 people require shelter after the crash due to damage on the ground. He added that the residents are being sent to two shelters in the county. Meanwhile, the site is being investigated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More