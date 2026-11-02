Arizona flash floods wash away bridge, trigger evacuations as months worth of rain falls in days

Video shared on social media showed floodwaters washing away a bridge in Pinetop-Lakeside in eastern Arizona. The town urged residents to shelter in place as rising water made several roads impassable and threatened nearby neighborhoods.

Heavy rain triggered widespread flash flooding across Arizona on Sunday, collapsing a bridge in the mountain town of Pinetop-Lakeside. The collapse led to mandatory evacuations in several communities and leaving emergency crews carrying out water rescues as officials warned the dangerous weather would continue.

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Evacuations ordered as rivers and creeks overflow Emergency officials issued mandatory evacuation orders in several Arizona communities as rivers and creeks rose rapidly.

In Sedona, authorities ordered residents living near Oak Creek to leave immediately after floodwaters trapped multiple people inside their homes. Emergency responders worked to reach stranded residents as water levels continued rising.

Yavapai County also ordered evacuations for residents living near swollen waterways, including parts of Camp Verde, where officials warned conditions could deteriorate quickly.

In Gila County, authorities ordered the complete evacuation of Gisela, a small community along Tonto Creek southeast of Sedona. Officials urged residents to leave immediately because of the growing flood threat.

Flooding also affected Tucson, where emergency crews carried out swift-water rescues after heavy rainfall caused flash flooding and river overflows. Officials warned residents to avoid flooded roads and never attempt to drive through standing water.

Meteorologist Aaron Hardin of the NWS in Tucson said the state was receiving “two or three months of rain in a span of a couple of days,”

Also read: Flash Flood Emergency declared in parts of Pearl River County, Mississippi, after torrential rain

Roads submerged as relentless rain pounds Arizona Northern Arizona also experienced significant flooding. Nearly continuous rainfall inundated Flagstaff, overwhelming storm drains and forcing city officials and police to close multiple roads.

At Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Flagstaff, volunteers filled sandbags to prevent additional flood damage, ABC News reported. Church official Luke Willson said water entered the garage, basement and office areas despite pumps operating continuously. “The pumps are pumping, but they’re not pumping fast enough,” Willson said.

The National Weather Service (NWS) warned that multiple Pacific storm systems would continue to dump heavy rain across much of Arizona through Monday. Forecasters said some areas could receive up to 4 inches (10 cm) of rain.

Officials repeatedly urged residents to stay off flooded roads, monitor emergency alerts and follow evacuation instructions where required.