Jay Feely's journey from NFL star to politics as he eyes Arizona House seat

Thomas James Feely is back in the headlines as he runs as the Republican nominee for Arizona’s 1st Congressional District in the US midterm elections. Feely will be facing Democrat Amish Shah in a race for an open House seat after Republican David Schweikert decided to run for governor. Feely won the Republican primary in July 2026, securing almost 50% votes. Describing himself as a “staunch supporter of President Donald Trump”, his campaign focuses on strengthening US-Israel relations, fighting antisemitism, securing borders and supporting Trump’s agenda. The race has garnered even more attention because Feely and Shah previously worked together for the New York Jets. Feely played as a kicker whereas Shah worked as a team physician. Jay Feely won the 2026 Republican primary for Arizona's 1st Congressional District. (REUTERS)

Feely began his professional football career in 2001 with the Atlanta Falcons and played 14 seasons in the National Football League (NFL). During his time as a football player, he also played for the New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, Arizona Cardinals and Chicago Bears. Feely finished his NFL career with the Chicago Bears in the year 2014. After retiring from professional football, Feely tried his hand at sports broadcasting. He joined CBS Sports as a football analyst and reporter for NFL broadcasts in 2015. After spending almost 10 years in broadcasting, he finally turned to politics. His career in football helped him to become a well known figure in Arizona, where he used to play for the Cardinals. Feely has never held an elected office before.

Inside Jay Feely's early life Born on May 23, 1976, in Odessa, Florida, his family has a rich history in sports. His father, Thomas J. “T.J.” Feely played college football and later worked as a tennis coach, while his grandfather, Thomas J. Feely was a college basketball and baseball coach. Jay Feely attended Jesuit High School in Tampa, Florida, where he established county records for field goals and extra points.

Feely met his wife Rebecca while studying at the University of Michigan. They have five children named Lexi, Delmonte, Jace, Abby and Olivia. Their son Jace also pursued football and played as a kicker for the University of Colorado. The family moved to Arizona after Feely signed with the Arizona Cardinals in 2010 and decided to settle there. Beyond his professional career, Feely and Rebecca founded the Feely Family Foundation in 2012 to support causes related to youth and education. He has also been involved in community initiatives and school activities, including serving on the Gilbert Christian School Board from 2016 to 2020. Rebecca previously worked as an anatomy and biology teacher at Gilbert Christian High School.

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Feely's political campaign, key issues and promises Jay Feely has built his 2026 congressional campaign around conservative policies, lower living costs, public safety and limiting federal government intervention. He has pledged to expand tax cuts, reduce federal regulations and protect Arizona’s water resources. He wants to strengthen women’s sports by opposing the participation of transgender women. Additionally, he extended his support to the expansion of domestic oil and natural gas production as part of his push for US energy independence.

Feely has also made election security and support for Israel key issues. He expressed that he wants to ensure that only eligible US citizens who are registered voters cast ballots. He has publicly stated that he wants to strengthen US-Israel ties and combat antisemitism, including harassment of Jewish students on college campuses. Having entered the electoral race with President Trump’s endorsement, he is a key supporter of the president’s policies. He even aims to prioritize Arizona’s interests over Washington’s political establishment.

Jay Feely on immigration, jobs and trade policies Feely has made border security and strict immigration enforcement central to his campaign. He has called for completing the US-Mexico border wall, supporting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and backed the deportation of illegal immigrants convicted of violent crimes. Feely has also argued that undocumented immigrants should not be eligible for government welfare programs and should leave the country and pursue legal entry. Additionally, he has promised to expand domestic manufacturing, reduce federal regulations and extend tax cuts introduced during Trump’s first term. He believes that these measures would encourage businesses to invest, create well-paying jobs and reduce the financial pressure on American families.

Furthermore, Feely has aligned himself with Trump’s broader America First economic agenda, which emphasizes on domestic production and reducing reliance on foreign supply chains. His campaign links trade policy to protecting domestic producers and ensuring US companies can compete in international markets. Feely has presented these policies as part of a broader effort to strengthen the US economy and expand employment opportunities for American workers.

Iran war and AI data centers Feely has defended President Trump’s approach to the conflict with Iran, arguing that preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons is a national security priority. During an April 2026 interview, he backed the US-Iran conflict despite rising fuel prices, saying that the long-term benefits would outweigh the immediate economic costs. He believes that preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons is essential to US security.

Feely supports expanding artificial intelligence infrastructure and building data centers in Arizona, arguing that the technology sector can generate tax revenue, create jobs and strengthen the US economy. He has said data centers should use recirculated water and invest in local communities to address concerns about water consumption, electricity demand and rising costs for residents. He has also backed investment in AI for national defence, especially to compete with countries like China.

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Jay Feely: Controversies and disputes In May 2026, Feely clashed with Republican primary rival Joseph Chaplik, who accused him of having “imported Haitians” into the US. Feely said the remark targeted two Haitian men whom he had helped bring to the country legally after the 2010 Haiti earthquake and whom he considers members of his extended family. Chaplik maintained that his comments referred to Feely’s work with non-governmental organizations and his stance on immigration policy, rather than the two men personally. The dispute drew attention during the Republican primary elections in July 2026.

In October 2026, Feely also faced criticism over his past comments describing Social Security as a “liability” and agreeing with an opinion piece that called the program a “Ponzi scheme”. He had also expressed support for privatizing Social Security and raising the retirement age. The remarks drew criticism from Democrats and labor groups who questioned whether Feely would protect benefits for older Americans. The issue carries more significance in Arizona’s 1st Congressional District where almost 175,000 people receive Social Security benefits.

Net worth and more According to Sportico, Jay Feely’s net worth was estimated between $15.9 million to $65.5 million in 2025. The report was made after analyzing his financial disclosure filed with the US House Clerk. The report also stated that he earned $220,000 as a CBS Sports commentator in 2024.

As Jay Feely seeks a seat in the US House of Representatives, his campaign brings together his experience as a former NFL player and sports broadcaster. His positions on key policy issues, along with controversies surrounding his past remarks, have become part of the discussion as he seeks to represent Arizona’s 1st Congressional District.

-By Tanisha Sharma