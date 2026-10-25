Bruno Fernandes benched by Manchester United after criticism of Michael Carrick
Bruno Fernandes was benched by Manchester United against Bournemouth after criticising Michael Carrick’s tactics following the club’s 4-1 loss to Como.
Bruno Fernandes was left out of Manchester United’s starting team against Bournemouth after publicly criticising head coach Michael Carrick. The Portuguese midfielder was named on the bench for the Premier League team's match against Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Sunday.
Harry Maguire was named Manchester United’s captain in Fernandes’ absence. Fernandes’ place on the bench came after he questioned Carrick’s tactics during Manchester United’s 4-1 defeat to Como on Wednesday, ESPN reported.
Bruno Fernandes criticises Michael Carrick
Fernandes was unhappy with the instructions given to the team during the defeat to Como. He appeared disappointed that the players had been told not to press their opponents. Pressing means putting pressure on the opposition players to win back the ball.
Carrick responded strongly to Fernandes’ comments about the team’s tactics. When asked about the midfielder’s criticism, the Manchester United head coach said players must work hard both going forward and while defending. “If you don't run, and you don't run forward, and you don't run back, you aren't going to win,” Carrick said, according to ESPN.
Michael Carrick explains Fernandes decision
Carrick said his decision to bench Fernandes was based on footballing reasons. Speaking to Sky Sports after announcing his starting team against Bournemouth, Carrick described his selection as “pure football”.
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The Manchester United head coach said choosing the starting team was not easy. Carrick explained that he had to make the decision he believed would help the team deliver the performance he wanted. “It's always a difficult decision. We have to make what we feel is the right one for the team to get the performance that we want,” he said, according to ESPN.
Carrick refused to confirm Fernandes' place
Carrick had avoided confirming whether Fernandes would be dropped before the Bournemouth match. During a news conference on Friday, he was asked whether he would consider leaving the midfielder out of the starting team. Carrick did not give a direct answer and said he would “do what's best for the football club,” ESPN reported.
Lisandro Martínez faces different outcome
Lisandro Martínez was also unavailable to start against Bournemouth. Carrick confirmed that the Manchester United defender was not fit enough to be included in the starting team.
Martínez had also publicly criticised Manchester United officials but faced a different outcome. The defender had criticised director of football Jason Wilcox and the club's board. However, Martínez apologised for his comments and received a fine before starting the next match against Leeds United, ESPN reported.
Martínez's return to the starting team was cut short by injury. Although he started Manchester United’s match against Leeds United after the controversy, the defender was substituted at half-time because of an injury.
Fernandes’ place on the bench against Bournemouth marks a different response to public criticism within the Manchester United squad. While Martínez apologised, was fined and started the next match, Fernandes was named among the substitutes after questioning Carrick’s tactical instructions. ESPN reported the different outcomes following the two incidents.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDurva More
Durva More is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers finance, and global news. She brings experience across digital and television journalism, with a strong focus on breaking news, business reporting, and international affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Durva worked as an International News Writer at The Economic Times, covering a diverse range of subjects including global politics, business, sports, entertainment, and major world events. She also worked as a Business Reporter with NDTV Profit. A postgraduate diploma holder in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, Durva is passionate about field reporting and storytelling. She thrives on the adrenaline of chasing stories, speaking with people from different walks of life, and amplifying voices that deserve to be heard. Her reporting is driven by curiosity, accuracy, and a commitment to making complex subjects accessible to readers. When she is not chasing stories or covering breaking news, Durva enjoys reading books and painting. She loves exploring new ideas, meeting people, and learning about different perspectives. For her, both journalism and art are ways to understand the world and tell stories that matter.Read More