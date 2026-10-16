Camp Pendleton Henderson Fire: Map, evacuation updates as blaze threatens structures in San Diego County

The Henderson Fire near Camp Pendleton in San Diego County, California, has grown to an estimated 100 to 150 acres, with structures threatened and evacuations ordered. The fire is burning near the base’s 43 Area, close to the intersection of Basilone Road and Las Pulgas Road. A power outage has also been reported in the Las Pulgas area. Henderson Fire threatens Camp Pendleton in San Diego County, prompting evacuations as blaze grows to 150 acres. (Unsplash)

According to Watch Duty, the fire was active early on October 16, 2026, and was spreading under windy conditions. Air Attack reported that the blaze could potentially grow to 500 acres.

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Camp Pendleton Henderson Fire evacuation updates The Camp Pendleton Fire Department is responding to the blaze. Camp Pendleton said evacuations had been ordered because of the threat to infrastructure on the base. Smoke may also be visible to residents.

A power outage was reported in the Las Pulgas 43 Area. The updates provided did not specify how many people were affected or how long the outage might last.

Residents are advised to follow official Camp Pendleton announcements for evacuation instructions and check the Watch Duty incident page for updates.

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Henderson Fire grows as structures are threatened Watch Duty initially reported the fire at around two to three acres, burning through grass and brush. By 2:57 a.m. local time, Incident Command estimated its size at 10 to 15 acres, with winds of 10 to 15 mph.

At 3:08 a.m., additional resources, including 10 fire engines and two bulldozers, were requested. By 3:14 a.m., the fire had grown to about 75 acres, and two more air tankers were requested.

The latest update at 3:19 a.m. put the fire at approximately 100 to 150 acres. Air Attack reported that structures were threatened along the southern side and near the heel of the fire, with the potential for the blaze to reach 500 acres.

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Henderson Fire prompts request for six air tankers Air Attack requested two additional air tankers at 3:30 a.m. on October 16, bringing the total requested to six, according to Watch Duty.

The Henderson Fire was estimated at 100 to 150 acres in the previous update, with winds driving its spread and structures threatened along the southern side and near the heel of the fire. Officials warned that the blaze could potentially reach 500 acres.

Henderson Fire grows to 500 acres, crosses dozer lines The Henderson Fire has expanded to an estimated 400 to 500 acres, with the potential to reach 1,000 acres.

Air Attack reported medium-range spotting, with the fire crossing dozer lines at its head and right flank. The previous update said six air tankers had been requested to help fight the blaze.