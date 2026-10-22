Christina Munn-Holliday: Search underway after Texas mom crashes car on Louisiana bridge, walks away and disappears
Christina Munn-Holliday, 22, disappeared after authorities said she crashed her car on one of Louisiana's longest bridges, walked away and vanished.
A search is underway for a Texas mother who disappeared after authorities said she crashed her car on one of Louisiana's longest bridges, walked away and vanished before troopers arrived. 22-year-old Christina Munn-Holliday was reported missing to the Harris County Sheriff's Office on September 30 after a reported hit-and-run crash on I-10 in Iberville Parish, Louisiana, according to KPRC.
Christina went missing after she had dropped her children off with her parents on September 29 and left for Louisiana in a gray late-model BMW. Her family later stopped hearing from her.
The crash occurred early September 30 on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge near the Whiskey Bay exit, WBRZ reported. Christina was last seen after a two-car crash. Troopers and Iberville Parish deputies arrived and found one occupied vehicle and a second empty car belonging to the young mom.
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"It's a very strange case," Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi told WBRZ. "We don't know if she was picked up, we don't know if she walked away, we don't have any idea where she went that night or where she is today."
The bridge stretches about 18 miles over remote bayous and swamps between Lafayette and Baton Rouge. Witnesses said that they saw Christina walk away from the scene.
Investigators believe Christina was traveling to Baton Rouge. Her cell phone last pinged at the crash site.
Christina Munn-Holliday’s family speaks out
Christina’s relatives reportedly said that traffic camera video showed her driving fast on the bridge, per WBRZ. They believe someone may have been chasing her on I-10.
"Why was she on the bridge? I don't know. For her to not be there when the police arrive says a lot because you can't walk that bridge without being seen," Robert Munn, Christina's father, told ABC 13.
Authorities have not confirmed this theory. Christina’s disappearance is being handled as a missing person case.
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"We also are leaving open the options that she was picked up, could have been kidnapped," Stassi told WBRZ.
Christina’s family is offering a $20,000 reward for her safe return. A GoFundMe has been launched to help the family in their search.
Robert has been sharing regular updates on social media, seeking the public’s help in finding his daughter.
“PLEASE HELP BRING MY DAUGHTER HOME,” he wrote in one Facebook post. “If you have my daughter, please know that our only concern right now is getting her home safely. You don’t have to explain anything or face anyone right now. Please let her go safely at the nearest gas station or public place and allow her to contact her family. No questions. No confrontation. Just let her come home.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More