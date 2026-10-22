A search is underway for a Texas mother who disappeared after authorities said she crashed her car on one of Louisiana's longest bridges, walked away and vanished before troopers arrived. 22-year-old Christina Munn-Holliday was reported missing to the Harris County Sheriff's Office on September 30 after a reported hit-and-run crash on I-10 in Iberville Parish, Louisiana, according to KPRC. Christina Munn-Holliday: Search underway after Texas mom crashes car on Louisiana bridge, walks away and disappears (GoFundMe)

Christina went missing after she had dropped her children off with her parents on September 29 and left for Louisiana in a gray late-model BMW. Her family later stopped hearing from her.

The crash occurred early September 30 on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge near the Whiskey Bay exit, WBRZ reported. Christina was last seen after a two-car crash. Troopers and Iberville Parish deputies arrived and found one occupied vehicle and a second empty car belonging to the young mom.

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"It's a very strange case," Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi told WBRZ. "We don't know if she was picked up, we don't know if she walked away, we don't have any idea where she went that night or where she is today."

The bridge stretches about 18 miles over remote bayous and swamps between Lafayette and Baton Rouge. Witnesses said that they saw Christina walk away from the scene.

Investigators believe Christina was traveling to Baton Rouge. Her cell phone last pinged at the crash site.

Christina Munn-Holliday’s family speaks out Christina’s relatives reportedly said that traffic camera video showed her driving fast on the bridge, per WBRZ. They believe someone may have been chasing her on I-10.

"Why was she on the bridge? I don't know. For her to not be there when the police arrive says a lot because you can't walk that bridge without being seen," Robert Munn, Christina's father, told ABC 13.

Authorities have not confirmed this theory. Christina’s disappearance is being handled as a missing person case.

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"We also are leaving open the options that she was picked up, could have been kidnapped," Stassi told WBRZ.

Christina’s family is offering a $20,000 reward for her safe return. A GoFundMe has been launched to help the family in their search.

Robert has been sharing regular updates on social media, seeking the public’s help in finding his daughter.

“PLEASE HELP BRING MY DAUGHTER HOME,” he wrote in one Facebook post. “If you have my daughter, please know that our only concern right now is getting her home safely. You don’t have to explain anything or face anyone right now. Please let her go safely at the nearest gas station or public place and allow her to contact her family. No questions. No confrontation. Just let her come home.”