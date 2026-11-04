Democrat Sherrod Brown beats Trump-backed Republican Jon Husted in Ohio Senate race

Husted argued that Brown, who has spent five decades in politics, was out of date and too liberal for Ohio voters. Late in the campaign, President Donald Trump — who made several Ohio visits on Husted’s behalf — became fixated on Husted’s athletic physique, promoting the former college football player as the better-looking candidate.

Brown won after hammering Husted relentlessly throughout one of the nation’s most expensive races, drawing attention to the Republican’s support for artificial intelligence data centers, his ties to a bribery scandal at the statehouse and campaign donations he’d taken from billionaire retail magnate Les Wexner, who once employed the late sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein. Follow 2026 US midterm election results LIVE updates here.

Former Sen. Sherrod Brown defeated Republican Sen. Jon Husted in Ohio on Tuesday, flipping a seat that was crucial to Democrats’ strategy to retake the chamber and providing a ray of hope for the party’s longer-term prospects in a former swing state that had turned sharply to the right over the last decade.

Brown’s victory caps a remarkable turnaround for the longtime Democrat. He lost his Senate seat just two years ago, defeated by newcomer Bernie Moreno, only to jump back into the political fray for a successful comeback. The campaign featured a rush of more than $500 million in spending from both sides and their allies.

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Since Tuesday was technically a special election in Ohio, Brown now serves out the final two years of the Senate term won by JD Vance in 2022. Husted — a former lieutenant governor, secretary of state and state House speaker — was appointed to replace Vance when he ascended to the vice presidency last year.

Brown’s victory could reshape Democrats’ perspective headed forward on Ohio, which many had largely written off as out of reach. The state’s electorate had swung strongly toward Republicans in the decade since Trump entered the political arena, prompting analysts to declare an end to the state’s traditional bellwether status.

But the president’s tariffs, trade war with Canada and the war with Iran that sent fuel prices soaring gave Brown, 73, a fresh opening with rural and working-class voters.

Trump stumped for Husted without success The landscape this year was significantly different than it was two years ago, when Brown lost to Moreno in a bitter campaign where spending topped $500 million.

For one thing, Trump was not on the ballot to drive Republican turnout, and the president’s low approval ratings complicated the impact of his once-coveted endorsements for candidates such as Husted. The president and vice president — with an advertising boost from technology companies — pressed a positive message on artificial intelligence data centers during their multiple rallies for Husted, keen on reversing one of his key vulnerabilities. Ultimately, it wasn’t enough.

This was Ohio’s third U.S. Senate race in as many election cycles, with another coming in two years, and it also notably featured no political newcomer. Running as an “outsider” with Trump’s endorsement had worked as a winning formula for both Moreno and Vance.

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Instead, both Brown and Husted had long records in public office that the other could exploit. Husted, 59, has never been accused of any crime associated with the $60 million bribery scandal involving FirstEnergy, but he had been called to testify in the criminal trial of two former executives — footage Brown and his allies used to blanket the airwaves.

Husted also donated all the donations from Wexner left in his political accounts to an anti-sex trafficking charity, but the fact he received them was used by Brown to jab at a vulnerability for Republicans over their votes on releasing the Epstein files.

Meanwhile, to highlight Brown’s many years in Washington, Husted ran one ad noting that he was a 7-year-old playing pee wee football when Brown first went to Congress. Another cited Brown’s vote in favor of the bank bailout of 2008, nearly two decades ago, to paint him as beholden to Wall Street.

Brown’s longevity in politics did come with a key upside: strong name recognition. He didn’t have to work to identify himself to voters as Husted had to do, airing a variety of positive biographical ads.