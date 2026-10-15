Erika Kirk shares heartwarming video, pens emotional note on late Charlie Kirk's birthday: ‘I thank God for your life’

“I thank God for your life,” Erika wrote on X, posting a compilation of videos featuring her late husband. “For the years He entrusted you to this earth…even though it didn’t deserve you. For the love that He allowed me to know so deeply as your wife.”

Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk , paid an emotional tribute to the conservative activist on what would have been his 33rd birthday . Kirk, 31, was allegedly shot dead by Tyler Robinson on September 10, 2025, during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem.

“You always had a way of making even the ordinary moments in life feel like a glimpse of Heaven. And to that, and much more babe, I’ll forever celebrate you. How blessed I am that God gave me a once in a lifetime love that I will spend the rest of my life thanking Him for,” she added.

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She concluded by saying, “I can’t even imagine how many scoops of mint chocolate chip ice cream you’re having in Heaven since calories don’t count up there, but down here, we’ll still save a scoop for you. Happy birthday baby.”

What Erika Kirk said after Charlie Kirk’s death Erika’s first address to the nation after her husband’s assassination highlighted the tension between public performance and personal grief. The pair share two children.

In her September 12, 2025, address, Erika revealed what she told her daughter after the assassination.

"When I got home last night, our daughter just ran into my arms ... and she said, 'Mommy, I missed you.' I said, 'I missed you too, baby.' She goes, 'Where's daddy?'" Erika said. "What do you tell a 3-year-old? She's three. I said, 'Baby, daddy loves you so much. Don't you worry. He's on a work trip with Jesus so he can afford your blueberry budget.'"

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In her speech, Erika also vowed to keep her husband’s legacy alive, saying she would keep the campus tour going.

"He never gave up. One of his mottos was never surrender. So I want to tell that we will never surrender," she said.

"The campus tour will continue. There will be even more tours in the years ahead to come," Erika added.

Erika said that her husband’s ideology will continue to spread, adding, “In a world filled with chaos doubt and uncertainty, my husbands voice will remain."