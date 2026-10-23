Ethan Klein's kids, net worth, $9 million Bel Air mansion in focus amid cheating allegations

Hila shared that she had doubts about Ethan, but when she tried to talk to him about what was bothering her, he just brushed her off and didn't do anything about it.

“I am living a nightmare I can’t wake up from,” Hila posted on Instagram late Thursday. “My husband has been having an affair. I have been fed lie after lie after lie for months. Here is the truth.”

YouTuber Ethan Klein got the boot from the H3 Podcast after his wife and co-host, Hila Klein, called him out for cheating on her.

Why was the H3 Podcast paused, and will it return?

Why was the H3 Podcast paused, and will it return?

“Eventually, he was caught in a lie, and I knew I was done. But the lies continued. 'It was just a kiss' became 'it was emotional cheating,'” she continued. “After I dragged these lies from him, he finally admitted he'd been in an affair for over 6 months, the extent of which I'm sure I still don't know.”

The remarks were issued several hours following Ethan Klein's, 41, declaration that he and his partner would be suspending their H3 Podcast program for an indefinite duration, during which he expressed gratitude to their audience for their forbearance while declining to provide additional context.

Also Read: Ethan Klein's affair row: All we know about Tamara Joseph and her first meeting with American-Israeli YouTuber

What we know about Ethan Klein and Hila's marriage and kids The Kleins' got to know each other in 2007 when Ethan Klein traveled to Israel as part of a Birthright Israel program, coinciding with Hila Klein's service in the Israel Defense Forces. In 2011, they established a prosperous comedy and satire YouTube channel as collaborative partners. Following their marriage in 2012, they have welcomed three sons: Theodore, 7; Bruce, 4; and Sunny, 2.

H3 Podcast issues statement after Hila Klein's claims After her public statement, members of the H3 expressed shock and their support for Hila, saying saying they were "disgusted," "shocked, angry, and heartbroken" to know about the affair.

"As soon as we found out, we all agreed: we would not continue working with Ethan involved or profiting in any way," they stated on Instagram. "We don't yet know what that means for the future. There's a lot to work through, and we wish we had more answers for you. We all deserved better: Hila, us, and you."

Meanwhile, Ethan's wealth and property portfolio have come into focus.

How rich is Ethan Klein? Ethan Klein maintains a combined net worth of $25 million alongside his spouse and professional collaborator, Hila Klein, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

In 2017, Ethan and Hila made their first Los Angeles real estate investment, acquiring a residence in Woodland Hills for $780,000. Subsequently, in 2018, the couple purchased a property in Encino valued at $2.3 million.

In November 2019, Ethan and Hila completed the acquisition of a large estate in Bel Air, California, for $9 million. This luxurious property is situated within a secured residential community and encompasses 7,500 square feet of refined living space, featuring six bedrooms and occupying slightly more than one acre of land. As of now, they maintain ownership of both their earlier properties.