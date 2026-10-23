Ethan Klein’s past remarks on infidelity resurfaces amid wife Hila's affair allegations

Ethan also talked about how infidelity messes with your emotions, pointing out that a partner who's been cheated on might think everything's going great until they find out the truth. “That is so sad. It's so fu**ed up,” he added.

“I just hate men who have kids. They f**king put their wife through childbirth. They deliver you two beautiful children and then you go and cheat on them bro,” he said in the podcast .

A past podcast episode that's been making the rounds online shows Ethan venting about men who mess around on their partners after they have got kids together.

Ethan Klein's old statements criticizing men who cheat on their spouses have resurfaced after his wife and podcast partner, Hila Klein, came forward with cheating allegations against him.

What did Hila Klein say? Hila Klein dropped a bunch of Instagram slides Thursday night where she laid it all out. She called the whole thing a nightmare and explained how she'd been getting lied to for months.

She mentioned noticing something felt off and bringing it up with her husband, but he kept brushing her concerns aside. Nothing got better, so she started second-guessing herself. Then he got caught in a lie, and that's when she realized the marriage was done.

His story kept shifting, she explained. It started as just one kiss, then turned into emotional cheating. When she pushed for the truth, he finally admitted to a full-blown affair that went on for over six months. She also noted that she probably still doesn't know everything that happened.

Hila wrote about how she'd given him 20 years of love and trust, calling him her partner in everything—marriage, raising kids, and their business together. She also said he was basically her only family in this part of the world.

She further said that she is currently just trying to survive the separation, handle co-parenting, and work through the heartbreak. She is taking things one day at a time and focusing on taking care of herself and her kids.

She wrapped up by telling people to listen to their gut and get out if they're not being treated right.