Fact Check: Was FaZe Rug killed in a car crash? Truth behind viral Brawadis video

Social media users have been sharing claims that FaZe Rug was in a deadly car crash in Los Angeles. The claims began after an emotional video of his brother, Brawadis, went viral, again. The claim is false. Brawadis’ old crying video is going viral again with a false claim about FaZe Rug. ((Instagram))

The viral video does not show Brawadis reacting to a car crash involving FaZe Rug. There is no credible evidence or official confirmation that FaZe Rug was in any car accident.

What the false post said The old video is going viral again. An account named @MediaVauIt posted with it and wrote, “Brawadis went live in tears telling his fans that his younger brother, FaZe Rug, was involved in a deadly car crash last night in LA.

“I found out in the morning he was already gone.”

“I’m going to post daily on YouTube to keep his legacy alive.””