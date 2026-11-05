Flavio Bolsonaro to attend conservative forum CPAC’s Mar-a-Lago gala days after fleeing Brazil

The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) has announced that former presidential candidate and Brazilian senator Flávio Bolsonaro will be participating in the organization’s annual gala this Thursday, November 5, at the Mar a Lago club in Florida. This is set to be his first in-person public appearance after leaving Brazil for US territory. This will be Flávio Bolsonaro's first in-person public appearance after leaving Brazil for US territory (Photo by Evaristo Sa / AFP) (AFP)

The conservative platform confirmed on social media that the son of former president Jair Bolsonaro will be listed among the event’s main speakers. The event will be held in President Donald Trump’s auditorium of the Palm Beach complex.

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“Join @FlavioBolsonaro at the CPAC Mar-a-Lago Gala this Thursday, November 5,” CPAC shared on X.