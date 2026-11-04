‘Florida is still red’: Byron Donalds sends message to Trump after historic governor race win

Donalds, a close Trump ally, defeated Democrat David Jolly in a competitive race on Tuesday, becoming Florida’s first elected Black governor. He will succeed Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis , who is leaving office after two terms.

“Mr. President, I want you to hear from Florida that we are still red,” Donalds told supporters during his victory speech in South Florida.

Republican Rep. Byron Donalds delivered a message to President Donald Trump after securing a historic victory in Florida’s governor’s race on Tuesday. He declared that the state remains firmly behind the Republican Party.

What issues were central to the Florida governor’s race?

What issues were central to the Florida governor’s race?

Why did Byron Donalds say Florida is still a red state?

Why did Byron Donalds say Florida is still a red state?

Who won the Florida governor’s race, and whom did Byron Donalds defeat?

Who won the Florida governor’s race, and whom did Byron Donalds defeat?

Donalds thanked Trump for backing his campaign and said the president was among the first people to contact him after his victory. “Mr. President, I also want to tell you thank you for your support and thank you for being in my corner.”

Donalds also said that Trump was the second person who called Byron after his victory.

Also read: Check live coverage of the 2026 US Midterms here.

Win strengthens GOP hold over Florida The race presented a test of whether Trump’s unpopularity, which has dragged down Republicans across the U.S., would extend to his backyard and endanger an office in Florida that a Democrat hasn’t won in more than 30 years.

The congressman defeated Jolly, a former Republican lawmaker who left the party and ran as a centrist Democrat. Jolly attempted to capitalise on voter concerns about rising costs, including high housing prices and homeowners’ insurance rates.

Florida has faced growing concerns over insurance costs due to repeated hurricanes and climate-related risks. The issue became a major focus during the governor’s race.

Donalds campaigned as a continuation of Florida’s conservative direction under DeSantis. He positioned Jolly as too liberal for the state while seeking support from traditionally Democratic voting groups, including Black voters.

In his victory speech, Donalds praised DeSantis’ leadership over the past eight years and said he would continue building on his administration’s policies.

He vowed to keep Florida “the very best state in America” while maintaining the Republican agenda that has shaped the state during DeSantis’ time in office.