Florida to investigate Chinese-owned luxury yacht firm for operating base near US Coast Guard station
Florida AG James Uthmeier launched an investigation into Chinese-owned Ferretti Group over its Fort Lauderdale property.
James Uthmeier, the attorney general of Florida, announced on Wednesday an investigation into a historic luxury yacht operator, now owned by a Chinese company, for operating too close to a US Coast Guard station in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The probe comes as local activists flagged potential national security risks.
The Ferretti Group, founded in 1968, was acquired by Chinese Shandong Heavy Industry Group (Weichai) in 2012 with around 40% stake currently. The group has been operating their service headquarters in Lauderdale Marine Center since 2020.
The Ferretti Group landed in a controversy on Wednesday after a reporter with Florida Voice News, a local news outlet, confronted an employee about their links to China, and alleged backing by the Chinese Communist Party.
As the supposed sting operation went viral, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced that they will be launching an investigation.
"Our office is launching an investigation," the Florida Attorney General said. "Unacceptable to have a CCP-controlled corporation operating in Florida!"
The report on the Real Florida Voice flagged that Ferretti Group owns a property in Fort Lauderdale. The location is just a few miles away from Port Everglades and the Coast Guard Station Fort Lauderdale. It claims that the ownership violates the 2023 law that restricts Chinese entities from owning property in the state.
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AG James Uthmeier did not reveal the exact specifics of the investigation or whether the ownership of the properties by the group in Florida violated any state laws.
Ferretti Group's taking part Fort Lauderdale boat show sparks backlash
The outrage against the Ferretti Group started after it was announced that the company will take part in the prestigious Fort Lauderdale Boat Show (October 28 to November 1).
According to a report by The Floridian Press, local activists raised concerns that Ferretti floating data centers at their Fort Laureldale base could pose a potential risk to national security.
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They allege that Ferretti vessels reportedly collect and transmit engine data, GPS locations, route logs, satellite communications, and navigation inputs, per the report. This information could enable mapping of marinas, harbors, and waters near military installations.
Doubling down on the allegations, Florida House Rep. Randy Fine wrote in an X post earlier: "You won’t believe what’s happening at the Florida Boat Show in Fort Lauderdale this week. Historic yacht builder and longtime attendee, Ferretti, is now controlled by a company run by the Chinese Communist Party - Weichai."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More