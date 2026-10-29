Joseph Duggar's molestation case takes a new turn as phone recordings are revealed; cousin Amy backs accuser

Prosecutors have shared a phone recording as new evidence in Joseph Duggar’s child molestation case. The “19 Kids and Counting” alum is facing charges in Florida. Joseph Duggar, who is facing charges in Florida, is due in court on November 10. (Instagram/ @littleduggarfamily)

According to court documents filed in Florida’s Bay County Circuit Court on October 22, the private recording was given to his legal team as newly disclosed discovery. What is in the recording is not known.

As per Page Six, prosecutors also filed another document on the same day. In it, they added a new name to their list of witnesses: a woman who is linked to a children’s safety organization in Arkansas.

What the case is about As per Page Six, Joseph was arrested out of state in March. He was accused of molesting a 9-year-old girl in Florida. According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, he was charged with lewd and lascivious behavior involving a victim younger than 12, and lewd and lascivious behavior by a person 18 or older.

According to an affidavit obtained by People, the girl said the incidents happened during a family vacation in Panama City Beach. She said Joseph asked her to sit on his lap many times. At first, he would “cradle [her] with his arms,” per the affidavit. She said it changed over time and happened “several times.” She said she felt “uncomfortable” and “confused.”

The affidavit says that on March 17, the girl’s father spoke to Joseph about it at a family party. As per People, the father told police that Joseph confessed. This led to the investigation.

Days after his arrest, Joseph’s wife Kendra Duggar was arrested in Arkansas on March 20, according to Page Six. She was charged with four counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and four counts of second-degree false imprisonment. Joseph was hit with the same charges that day. Kendra was released shortly after being booked.

Also read: Joseph Duggar update: '19 Kids And Counting' star files new motion after row over contact with kids

Amy Duggar King backs the accuser Amy Duggar King has said she is in touch with the young girl. In an interview with Carrie Berk on Fire Chats: The Mindfire Pod, she said she is “so proud of her” for speaking out.

“It’s scary,” Amy said. “She could have stayed quiet and given him all the power.”

Amy said she will keep supporting the girl, both publicly and privately, in the coming weeks. “I wanted to encourage her as she goes forward in this trial: Don’t let up. Give it all you’ve got. Be a little spitfire and speak your truth,” Amy said.

As per People, Amy said she has no contact with Joseph or Kendra. “No. It’s not worth it. It’s honestly not worth it. I have nothing to say to any of them right now,” she said.

Also read: Joseph Duggar flies back home to Arkansas after release on bond as wife Kendra takes big legal step

What happens next According to People, Joseph is waiting for trial at home in Arkansas after posting a $600,000 bond. He has pleaded not guilty. He could face a possible life sentence if convicted on both counts. As a condition of his release, he cannot have unsupervised contact with anyone under 18, including his own children.

Joseph, 31, is set to appear in court on November 10 for a pretrial hearing.