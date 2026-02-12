Lance Twiggs spotted with long, unkempt hair; where is Tyler Robinson’s partner living now? | See photos

The 22-year-old was spotted with long, unkempt hair, a Taco Bell tee shirt, and a hardcover fantasy novel. He was photographed in a quiet suburban neighborhood.

Charlie Kirk’s killer Tyler Robinson’s partner Lance Twiggs was spotted months after he fled his hometown of St. George, Utah. He is living quietly in Texas, having taken up residence with his Mormon family there, the Daily Mail reported.

Twiggs, whom authorities described as male transitioning to female, left the secluded desert town near the Arizona border amid speculation about his involvement in Kirk’s murder. However, he has not been charged with a crime. There is no indication that he knew about Robinson’s plan to assassinate Kirk.

Sources told the outlet that Twiggs now spends most of his time at home gaming and reading fantasy novels. He sometimes goes out to pick up takeout food and run errands for his parents.

Read More | Tulsi Gabbard holds back tears as she honors Charlie Kirk, ‘The time that we have in this world is temporary’ | Video

Twiggs had previously moved in with Robinson after his parents kicked him out of his home, close friends told the New York Post. He had described the difficulties he underwent while transitioning from male to female in social media posts, saying he was told he was “possessed by a demon” and was “kicked out of the house,” BBC reported.

Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray said in an earlier press conference that Robinson was in a “romantic relationship” with his roommate, a “biological male… undergoing a gender transition.”

Tyler Robinson confessed to killing Charlie Kirk in texts to Lance Twiggs Robinson admitted to killing Kirk in a shocking text exchange with Lance. According to an indictment, Twiggs found a note from Robinson which read, “I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it.”

Twiggs texted Robinson after finding the note, asking him if it was a “joke.” “I am still ok my love, but am stuck in Orem for a little while longer yet. Shouldn’t be long until I can come home, but I gotta grab my rifle still. To be honest I had hoped to keep this secret till I died of old age. I am sorry to involve you,” Robinson allegedly wrote back.

Read More | Tyler Robinson's chilling texts to Lance Twiggs about Charlie Kirk's murder revealed, ‘Hoped to keep this secret till…’

Robinson was charged on September 16 with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury and obstruction of justice (weapon), obstruction of justice (clothing), witness tampering (texts), witness tampering (silence), and violent offence in presence of a child.