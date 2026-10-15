'Leakers should be shot': Trump rails against critical coverage of Iran war during midterms campaign rally
Donald Trump claimed a leak forced him to reschedule a military operation against Iran involving U.S. assets from Missouri.
President Donald Trump urged the execution of individuals who disclose information to the press during a campaign rally, as he expressed anger over what he considered negative media reporting on the war in Iran.
Speaking at a campaign event in Bullhead City, Arizona on Wednesday, Trump said. “In my opinion, leakers should be shot. They should be shot. In the old days, we used to shoot leakers,”
He added, “Leakers should be dealt with very, very strongly. They’re real. To me, they’re the scum of the earth.”
Trump claims leak forced military operation change
Trump pointed to what he described as a military operation against Iran involving U.S. military assets from Missouri, claiming that leaked information had forced him to change its schedule.
However, he did not identify the specific operation or present any evidence that media leaks had prompted the Pentagon to revise its plans.
Trump’s media restrictions face court challenge
The President and his allies have repeatedly criticized news coverage of the Iran war, arguing that it portrays the conflict unfavorably.
Trump has frequently clashed with the media, dismissing unfavorable reporting as “fake news.” During his second term, however, he has intensified his efforts to challenge news organizations, including blocking MS NOW, Politico and CNN reporters from the White House over what he characterized as unfavorable coverage.
The three outlets filed lawsuits against Trump, arguing that his actions infringed on their First Amendment rights, and secured temporary relief from the courts.
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Late Tuesday, a federal judge ruled that reporters from the organizations could continue accessing White House grounds while their legal challenge against the administration moves forward.
Crackdown on Military operation leaks
The administration has stepped up efforts to probe leaks related to U.S. military operations. In April, Trump threatened to jail reporters who disclosed details of a mission to recover two American airmen after their aircraft was shot down, arguing that the reporting had jeopardized the rescue operation.
Critics have cautioned that the administration’s attempts to punish leakers could deter whistleblowers from exposing wrongdoing and undermine transparency and accountability within the government.
Trump’s midterm campaign faces economic focus
Trump’s emphasis on identifying leakers, along with other issues such as his calls for political opponents to undergo cognitive tests, risks drawing attention away from the central message he hopes to deliver before the midterm elections. The campaign is widely expected to focus heavily on the cost of living and the state of the economy.
His rally in Arizona was part of an intensive month-long effort to rally support for Republican candidates ahead of the November 3 midterm elections. It was his third campaign event of the week, following appearances in Ohio and Alaska.
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Trump was also scheduled to hold events in Montana later Wednesday and in Georgia on Friday. Additional rallies are planned for next week, with the president expected to continue campaigning across the country through Election Day.
(With Bloomberg inputs)
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More