Levi Conner: Search underway for Florida teen after truck found abandoned in Atlanta
Levi James Conner, 16, was last known to be driving a gray 2019 Ford F-150 with a Florida license plate.
A search is underway for a 16-year-old Florida boy after his truck was found empty in Atlanta. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is now asking for the public's help locating Levi James Conner.
Conner was last known to be driving a gray 2019 Ford F-150 with Florida license plate 49BQPG. On Friday, October 23, around 7:05 pm, Atlanta police found the truck unoccupied near Lakewood Avenue and Lakewood Raceway, the sheriff's office said.
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Authorities are encouraging people in the Atlanta area to be on the lookout for Connor and report any information that could help investigators find him.
What we know about Levi James Conner
Conner is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing about 110 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Connor was last seen wearing a black skullcap, blue hoodie and gray sweatpants, according to the sheriff's office.
“Detectives with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office believe that 16-year-old Levi Conner is now in Ralston, Nebraska. Information has led detectives to believe he is a runaway, and after leaving his vehicle in Atlanta, he boarded a Greyhound bus and traveled north to Nebraska. OCSO has contacted law enforcement in the Ralston area to be on the lookout for the missing teen,” Osceola County Sheriff's Office shared in an update on Facebook.
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Connor’s loved ones have also taken to Facebook to pray for his safe return.
“We’re praying for you buddy. Asking for prayers for the Conner family And that Levi is found safe! We’re ready to go turkey hunting and clay shooting again!” Facebook user Kristi Nicholson wrote.
“I am asking for your prayers for my missing 16 year old family member, Levi Conner. Please pray for his safe return to us. If you see him or know anything, please let us know. Much thanks and appreciation,” wrote Debra Touchton.
Anyone with any information about Conner's whereabouts is urged to contact the OCSO at 407-348-2222 or call 911.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More