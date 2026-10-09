Lori Nunis' jewelry site 'locked' after Laguna Beach ‘Karen’ has outburst on video: ‘Go back to Mexico’

The California Post and several social media users dubbed the woman ‘Karen’, a pejorative term used for a middle-aged white woman who shows entitlement. Nunis was identified in two reports, one carried by Yahoo News , and the other by AOL .

Lori Nunis was identified as the Laguna Beach ‘Karen’ who was caught on video trying to shut down a California couple's romantic marriage proposal. The incident soon took a racist turn with her telling them to ‘Go back to Mexico ’.

What Laguna Beach ‘Karen’ said In the video, the woman can be heard saying “The park is for people who live here and enjoy the park and have picnics,” and she adds “I don’t care. It’s every single f–king weekend and I’m sick and tired of it,” when a person tells her that they'd be out soon.

The videographer told the California Post that the incident took place on October 2, and confirmed the footage was from Laguna Beach area at Crescent Bay Point Park. A grand setup was present for the couple, with rose petals spelling out ‘Will you Marry Me?’ and a mariachi band playing against the backdrop of the Pacific Ocean.

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However, the woman was not having any of it. She demanded that the setup be taken down. “Just tell him to tear it down, you’re gonna have to anyway. I am sick of this s–t,” she said, adding that the cops had been called. Notably, the city of Laguna Beach needs a permit for filming and it was not clear if the crew had obtained one.

The woman, additionally said, ““No, don’t tell me to shh. You shh,” when another crew member asked her to keep her voice down. The woman, who was out walking her dog, then had a racist outburst as the band began to play. “Bulls–t. It’s f–king Mexican. This isn’t Mexico either, you motherf–kers,” she said, adding “Go back to Mexico.”

Who is Lori Nunis? Jewelry business in focus After Nunis was publicly identified by online sleuths, people began to call her out and attention turned towards her business as well. It was reported by Reality Wives, a pop-culture gossip page, that Nunis had a jewelry business.

“Lori Nunis is a Laguna Beach, California resident, real estate agent & jewelry maker who has come under major social media backlash after being identified in a viral video confronting a couple celebrating their engagement.,” they noted.

Social media users connected her to RE/MAX, the global real estate franchisor. However, they told Reality Wives that “Lori Nunis has not been affiliated with the RE/MAX brand since January 2022.”

Once Nunis' personal life came into focus, there were calls for the boycott of her brand too. “HEY AMERICANS PLEASE BOYCOTT THIS RACIST COMPANY. WATCH THE VIDEO. AND U'LL UNDERSTAND. PLEASE- WE AS AMERICANS SHOULDN'T B AT THIS STAGE IN OUR WORLD OUR AMERICA,” a person wrote in a lengthy rant.

Amid this, Reality Wives noted that Nunis had locked her website, and posts from her Instagram page on the jewelry also appear to have been removed.