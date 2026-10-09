Lori Nunis' jewelry site 'locked' after Laguna Beach ‘Karen’ has outburst on video: ‘Go back to Mexico’
Lori Nunis has been identified as the Lagua Beach ‘Karen’ who was caught on video trying to shut down a California couple's marriage proposal.
Lori Nunis was identified as the Laguna Beach ‘Karen’ who was caught on video trying to shut down a California couple's romantic marriage proposal. The incident soon took a racist turn with her telling them to ‘Go back to Mexico’.
The California Post and several social media users dubbed the woman ‘Karen’, a pejorative term used for a middle-aged white woman who shows entitlement. Nunis was identified in two reports, one carried by Yahoo News, and the other by AOL.
What Laguna Beach ‘Karen’ said
In the video, the woman can be heard saying “The park is for people who live here and enjoy the park and have picnics,” and she adds “I don’t care. It’s every single f–king weekend and I’m sick and tired of it,” when a person tells her that they'd be out soon.
The videographer told the California Post that the incident took place on October 2, and confirmed the footage was from Laguna Beach area at Crescent Bay Point Park. A grand setup was present for the couple, with rose petals spelling out ‘Will you Marry Me?’ and a mariachi band playing against the backdrop of the Pacific Ocean.
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However, the woman was not having any of it. She demanded that the setup be taken down. “Just tell him to tear it down, you’re gonna have to anyway. I am sick of this s–t,” she said, adding that the cops had been called. Notably, the city of Laguna Beach needs a permit for filming and it was not clear if the crew had obtained one.
The woman, additionally said, ““No, don’t tell me to shh. You shh,” when another crew member asked her to keep her voice down. The woman, who was out walking her dog, then had a racist outburst as the band began to play. “Bulls–t. It’s f–king Mexican. This isn’t Mexico either, you motherf–kers,” she said, adding “Go back to Mexico.”
Who is Lori Nunis? Jewelry business in focus
After Nunis was publicly identified by online sleuths, people began to call her out and attention turned towards her business as well. It was reported by Reality Wives, a pop-culture gossip page, that Nunis had a jewelry business.
“Lori Nunis is a Laguna Beach, California resident, real estate agent & jewelry maker who has come under major social media backlash after being identified in a viral video confronting a couple celebrating their engagement.,” they noted.
Social media users connected her to RE/MAX, the global real estate franchisor. However, they told Reality Wives that “Lori Nunis has not been affiliated with the RE/MAX brand since January 2022.”
Once Nunis' personal life came into focus, there were calls for the boycott of her brand too. “HEY AMERICANS PLEASE BOYCOTT THIS RACIST COMPANY. WATCH THE VIDEO. AND U'LL UNDERSTAND. PLEASE- WE AS AMERICANS SHOULDN'T B AT THIS STAGE IN OUR WORLD OUR AMERICA,” a person wrote in a lengthy rant.
Amid this, Reality Wives noted that Nunis had locked her website, and posts from her Instagram page on the jewelry also appear to have been removed.
“Laguna Beach Karen, Lori Nunis has apparently entered her witness protection era. After her manic, racist tirade & not picking up her dog-feces incident at a public park drew widespread attention & people began digging up her publicly available information, she’s gone ghost & locked down her website. Funny how the internet suddenly becomes “too much” when the spotlight swings back your way,” they wrote.
HT.com can confirm that a website linked to the name Lori Nunis now requires a password to enter. An Instagram account – ‘lorinjewelrydesigns’ – shows no posts yet.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More