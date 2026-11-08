Massive ‘megatsunami’ from unstable Spain volcano could wipe out US East Coast within hours, scientist says
Volcanologist Professor Bill McGuire has been monitoring Cumbre Vieja, a volcano that has the potential to create a deadly transatlantic tsunami.
A massive “megatsunami” could wipe out the US East Coast within hours as an unstable island volcano in Spain’s Canary Islands could splinter and fall into the sea, a scientist has warned, according to the New York Post. However, whether such a disaster could occur, and if at all it will, remains an open scientific question.
Volcanologist Professor Bill McGuire has been monitoring Cumbre Vieja, a volcano that has the potential to create a deadly transatlantic tsunami, according to an article he published in BBC Science Focus. The increasing concern centers on a huge wall of rock, also known as a “flank”. McGuire said that the flank is moving toward the sea that would displace a biblical amount of water, should it collapse.
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“Based on extensive studies, I expect this part of the flank will eventually crash into the North Atlantic, launching a megatsunami in the process,” he wrote. “There has been huge debate and discussion, sometimes quite heated, about the level of expected destruction, and — in particular — whether devastating waves will reach the coast of North America.”
What researchers say
Researchers, to support the potential of such waves, point to huge, out-of-place boulders deposited along coastlines in the Bahamas. According to geologists, prehistoric Canary Island tsunamis carried those rocks across the Atlantic. They believe this left physical evidence that the effects of flank collapses can reach across the ocean.
In the worst-case scenario, waves can rise up to 65 feet high and reach the Eastern Seaboard within nine hours in case a flank collapses, according to McGuire’s computer simulations.
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However, experts have said that an Atlantic catastrophe is not expected to occur immediately. The wave, if generated, would travel at jetliner speeds. The collapse, on the other hand, may not occur for centuries or even millennia.
“I have no doubt this will be a cataclysmic event, but have no idea when it will happen — it could easily be centuries or even millennia down the line,” McGuire said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More