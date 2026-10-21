Multiple Miami Valley schools delayed and closed due to dense fog in Ohio: Check advisory and affected counties
Several school districts in Ohio’s Miami Valley announced two-hour delays Wednesday due to dense fog and reduced visibility.
Multiple school districts throughout Ohio's Miami Valley region have declared two-hour delayed starts for today due to heavy fog conditions that significantly impair visibility, as per WHIO-TV.
The impacted school systems include Celina City Schools, Minster Local Schools, and Parkway Local Schools located in Mercer County, as well as educational institutions in Auglaize and Shelby counties.
Auglaize County's New Bremen Local Schools, New Knoxville Schools, and St. Marys City Schools have similarly declared two-hour delays. Within Shelby County, the impacted districts include Anna Local Schools, Botkins Local Schools, Fort Loramie Local Schools, and Jackson Center Schools, WHIO reported.
The postponements are designed to provide students and personnel with extra time for secure transportation during conditions of limited visibility.
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Here's what parents need to do
To verify school delays and closures, parents and guardians must consult official school communications for current information regarding delays and closures, as schedules may be subject to modifications based on weather circumstances.
Families should review updates prior to departing their residence to confirm they possess the most recent details pertaining to their respective schools.
NWS issues advisory
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Dense Fog Advisory affecting portions of Ohio's Miami Valley on Wednesday, October 21, 2026. This advisory remained in effect through 10 a.m. EDT.
According to NWS forecasters, visibility may be reduced to approximately one-quarter mile or less during periods of dense fog, which could result in dangerous driving conditions.
The agency recommended that drivers reduce their speed, activate their headlights, and keep an appropriate distance between their vehicle and those in front of them.
In an additional advisory for northeastern Indiana, the NWS cautioned that dense fog conditions may advance westward into sections of Huntington County throughout the morning hours, leading to sudden fluctuations in visibility.
“Motorists should be prepared for rapid changes in visibility as this fog spreads west,” the NWS said in its advisory.
Fog conditions throughout the region have necessitated the implementation of precautionary measures, leading school districts to modify their schedules in order to safeguard students and personnel.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More