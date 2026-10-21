Multiple Miami Valley schools delayed and closed due to dense fog in Ohio: Check advisory and affected counties

Multiple school districts throughout Ohio's Miami Valley region have declared two-hour delayed starts for today due to heavy fog conditions that significantly impair visibility, as per WHIO-TV. Miami Valley schools in Mercer, Auglaize, and Shelby counties are starting two hours late as heavy fog limits visibility. (Unspalsh)

The impacted school systems include Celina City Schools, Minster Local Schools, and Parkway Local Schools located in Mercer County, as well as educational institutions in Auglaize and Shelby counties.

Auglaize County's New Bremen Local Schools, New Knoxville Schools, and St. Marys City Schools have similarly declared two-hour delays. Within Shelby County, the impacted districts include Anna Local Schools, Botkins Local Schools, Fort Loramie Local Schools, and Jackson Center Schools, WHIO reported.

The postponements are designed to provide students and personnel with extra time for secure transportation during conditions of limited visibility.

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Here's what parents need to do To verify school delays and closures, parents and guardians must consult official school communications for current information regarding delays and closures, as schedules may be subject to modifications based on weather circumstances.

Families should review updates prior to departing their residence to confirm they possess the most recent details pertaining to their respective schools.

NWS issues advisory The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Dense Fog Advisory affecting portions of Ohio's Miami Valley on Wednesday, October 21, 2026. This advisory remained in effect through 10 a.m. EDT.

According to NWS forecasters, visibility may be reduced to approximately one-quarter mile or less during periods of dense fog, which could result in dangerous driving conditions.

The agency recommended that drivers reduce their speed, activate their headlights, and keep an appropriate distance between their vehicle and those in front of them.

In an additional advisory for northeastern Indiana, the NWS cautioned that dense fog conditions may advance westward into sections of Huntington County throughout the morning hours, leading to sudden fluctuations in visibility.

“Motorists should be prepared for rapid changes in visibility as this fog spreads west,” the NWS said in its advisory.

Fog conditions throughout the region have necessitated the implementation of precautionary measures, leading school districts to modify their schedules in order to safeguard students and personnel.