Nicole Taylor of Taylor Red triplets dies at 35

Nicole Taylor of Taylor Red triplets died at 35, sisters Nika and Natalie announced in a YouTube video on November 2. They detailed her battle with breast cancer , as Nicole had been diagnosed in 2022.

Sharing the video on social media, the duo said, “This isn’t a video we ever thought we’d be making. We thought she’d be here sharing her story of earthly healing. Instead, we’re sharing her story of heavenly healing.”

Saying their hearts were ‘broken’ the duo added, “Nicole, the oldest of us three sisters, will be greatly missed. She was our leader and our best friend. We are heartbroken, but we know she is in Heaven and will see her again.”

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Taylor Red is a trio of identical sisters from Hurley, Mississippi, known for country music.

Nicole Taylor's sisters share cancer battle details Nicole's sisters shared her battle with breast cancer, after the 2022 diagnosis. When Nicole discovered she had cancer, she'd reportedly said, “God's going to use this for his glory,” her sisters shared.

She got more information on things and it was stage three breast cancer which was very aggressive, the sisters shared in the video. Nicole had reportedly told doctors that God was going to get her through the ordeal.

Natalie added that Nicole would even do CrossFit during chemo treatments and ensured her sisters maintained a cheery demeanor. Initially, Nicole responded well to the treatments, her sisters shared. At one point, she had “no evidence of the disease,” they said in the clip. However, a while later, they discovered that Nicole's breast cancer had turned to a stage four.

“Before she was going back for a really serious surgery, I remember looking at Nicole and I was frightened, and Nicole just reassured me,” one of the twins recalled. She always tried to be strong for her sisters, they said. While the doctors were waiting to see if the cancer would come back, and the triplets were hoping it would not, it did after nine months.

However, during this time, Nicole reportedly “kept going” not letting fear and worry get her down, the sisters remembered. They also shared a video message from Nicole as part of the video and added that she lived for a year after the prognosis.

Nicole's sisters detail what she liked Remembering their dear departed sister, the other two of the Taylor Red triplets said Nicole was a “great speaker”.

Nicole was older than Natalie by a minute and older than Nika by two minutes, the sisters added. She was the “first to lose her tooth,” they recalled fondly and added that Nicole would always “speak up” and speak on behalf of them. They also noted that Nicole was the first to “give her life to Christ.” They added that Nicole's favorite color was cheetah print, while her favorite food was charcuterie.

“She loved going out to eat and traveling. She was very black and white with what she believed and she wasn't known to overthink to much. Her first instrument to learn was the drums, which says a lot about her,” the sisters shared. Nicole also played banjo and guitar, the sisters added recalling their days as a band. Nicole was also a co-host for a radio show with Taste of Country, the two noted, in “highlights” they shared about their dear departed sister.