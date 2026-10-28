Magnitude 4.0 earthquake strikes Northern California: Tremors felt in Lake County

A 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck Lake County in Northern California on Wednesday morning, with its epicenter located near Lake Pillsbury, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck near Lake Pillsbury in Northern California shortly after 5 a.m. Wednesday. (REUTERS)

The seismic event occurred approximately 6 miles north of Lake Pillsbury at a depth of roughly 6.5 miles, with tremors felt shortly after 5 a.m.

The regions most significantly impacted by the earthquake were situated within the Mendocino National Forest, positioned away from populated areas.

According to the USGS, the earthquake presented a 14% probability of generating an aftershock measuring at least magnitude 3, and a 2% probability of producing a magnitude 4.0 or greater earthquake within the next week.

There have been no reported casualties.

New study on California earthquake Earlier this year, a new study renewed concerns regarding the San Andreas Fault, with leading experts cautioning that the anticipated major seismic event could occur earlier than previously estimated.

Also Read: US Fed meeting October 2026: Date, timing, expectations and where to watch Kevin Warsh-led FOMC interest rate decision

Caltech seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones, who created a magnitude 7.8 San Andreas rupture scenario, emphasizes that such a disaster would extend well beyond a momentary tremor — her research states it would produce extensive, severe consequences throughout California.

Modeling suggests that such an earthquake would generate approximately two minutes of continuous, intense ground motion, resulting in severe traffic congestion and substantial damage to essential infrastructure, particularly water distribution systems situated across the fault line.

‘It could be tomorrow,’ Dr. Lucy Jones warns about earthquake According to the Caltech seismologist, while simulations provide valuable insights into the mechanics of seismic events and their sensory impact, predicting the precise timing of when such an occurrence will take place remains scientifically unfeasible.

“It could go another 100 years. It could be tomorrow. It could be, you know, next minute,” Jones said.