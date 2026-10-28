Magnitude 4.0 earthquake strikes Northern California: Tremors felt in Lake County
A 4.0 magnitude earthquake hit Northern California’s Lake County on Wednesday morning, near Lake Pillsbury.
A 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck Lake County in Northern California on Wednesday morning, with its epicenter located near Lake Pillsbury, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The seismic event occurred approximately 6 miles north of Lake Pillsbury at a depth of roughly 6.5 miles, with tremors felt shortly after 5 a.m.
The regions most significantly impacted by the earthquake were situated within the Mendocino National Forest, positioned away from populated areas.
According to the USGS, the earthquake presented a 14% probability of generating an aftershock measuring at least magnitude 3, and a 2% probability of producing a magnitude 4.0 or greater earthquake within the next week.
There have been no reported casualties.
New study on California earthquake
Earlier this year, a new study renewed concerns regarding the San Andreas Fault, with leading experts cautioning that the anticipated major seismic event could occur earlier than previously estimated.
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Caltech seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones, who created a magnitude 7.8 San Andreas rupture scenario, emphasizes that such a disaster would extend well beyond a momentary tremor — her research states it would produce extensive, severe consequences throughout California.
Modeling suggests that such an earthquake would generate approximately two minutes of continuous, intense ground motion, resulting in severe traffic congestion and substantial damage to essential infrastructure, particularly water distribution systems situated across the fault line.
‘It could be tomorrow,’ Dr. Lucy Jones warns about earthquake
According to the Caltech seismologist, while simulations provide valuable insights into the mechanics of seismic events and their sensory impact, predicting the precise timing of when such an occurrence will take place remains scientifically unfeasible.
“It could go another 100 years. It could be tomorrow. It could be, you know, next minute,” Jones said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More