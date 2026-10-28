US Fed meeting October 2026: Date, timing, expectations and where to watch Kevin Warsh-led FOMC interest rate decision

The United States Federal Reserve commenced its two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) session on Tuesday, October 27, concluding on Wednesday, October 28, during which policymakers will announce their interest rate determination. The FOMC is expected to leave interest rates unchanged, with markets assigning less than a 10% chance of an increase. (via REUTERS)

Although market participants anticipate that the central bank will maintain its current interest rate levels, the messaging conveyed through its policy statement and the accompanying press conference will play a pivotal role in shaping market movements.

The FOMC responsible for establishing monetary policy and meeting on eight occasions annually, is set to release its interest rate determination on Wednesday, 29 October.

Investors will scrutinize the official statement and Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh's following media briefing to discern insights regarding the central bank's future policy direction and the likelihood of additional rate increases throughout the remainder of the year.

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Expectations from Fed FOMC October meeting The Federal Reserve is broadly expected to maintain its primary interest rate within the 3.75%–4% band, while leadership evaluates ongoing inflationary pressures and recent macroeconomic indicators. Based on CME Group figures referenced in materials distributed by Yahoo Finance, financial markets have assigned a probability of under 10% to a rate increase occurring at this session.

US Fed Meeting October 2026: When is the Fed meeting? The Federal Reserve will release its monetary policy decision at 2 pm Eastern Time (ET) on Wednesday, October 28, followed by a press briefing with Fed Chair Kevin Warsh at 2:30 pm ET, as outlined in the Federal Reserve's official schedule and media guidance.

For observers in India, the policy announcement is set for 11:30 pm IST on Wednesday, October 28, with Warsh's press briefing commencing at 12 am IST on Thursday, October 29.

How to watch the Fed FOMC meeting? Market participants can access the Federal Reserve's interest rate announcement and Warsh's press briefing via the central bank's official website and its official YouTube channel, which provides live streaming of FOMC proceedings.

You can also watch the press conference live on Fed's official youtube channel and X handler.

Links are mentioned below:

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@federalreserve/videos

X: https://x.com/federalreserve?lang=en