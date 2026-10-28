US federal election commission shuts down some services on its website after hacking attempt: Report
The US Federal Election Commission said its electronic filing system is down after Reuters reported an alleged hacking attempt. FEC has not confirmed a hack.
The US Federal Election Commission, which tracks spendings of candidates in elections, said Tuesday that some of the services on its websites are down. The update came after Reuters reported that hackers allegedly tried to breach it.
Reuters reported that it has seen an email from inside the FEC confirming that hackers tried to breach the website's systems. FEC has not confirmed the reported hacking attempt. In a statement to Reuters, the commission only said the electronic filing system on the website is down and the "IT staff are actively working to restore service."
The electronic filing system allows candidates and political committees to submit documents related to their spending in the elections. The FEC requires political candidates and committees to update their spending on its website every 24 to 48 hours.
Coming just weeks before the US midterm elections in November, the breach report has raised concerns, despite the FEC's limited role as an election watchdog.
It is unclear for how long the website's filing system has been down since Tuesday afternoon. The FEC has not provided a clear timeline on when it could be back.
This story is developing.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More