Pepco outage map: Over 1,100 customers hit by power outage in Washington DC’s Foggy Bottom

More than 1,100 customers in Washington DC’s Foggy Bottom neighbourhood were left without electricity on Monday after a substation failure triggered a power outage near George Washington University. Pepco said a substation failure caused a Monday outage affecting approximately 1,176 customers near 23rd and I streets NW. (Unsplash)

Utility provider Pepco confirmed that repair crews were at the site and working to identify the cause of the disruption.

Pepco reports substation failure According to Pepco’s outage map, as of 10:15 a.m., approximately 1,176 customers were without power in the vicinity of 23rd Street NW and I Street NW.

The utility attributed the outage to a failure at one of its substations and estimated that electricity would be restored by 11 a.m.

A Pepco spokesperson said crews were on location investigating the issue and working to restore service as quickly as possible.