A Florida man accused of killing and dismembering a woman told a judge he would plead guilty to the charges if given a cheesesteak and other snacks of his choice. 74-year-old Robert Kessler appeared before Hillsborough Circuit Judge Nick Nazaretian on Monday, Oct appeared before Hillsborough Circuit Judge Nick Nazaretian on Monday, October 26, for jury selection in his murder trial on charges stemming from the 2021 death of Stephanie Crone-Overholt, 47. Robert Kessler: Florida man, 74, tells judge he will plead guilty to woman's murder in exchange for ‘cheesesteak, fries and Pepsi’ (Law&Crime Trials/YouTube)

Court video shows that Nazaretian told Kessler he could enter an open plea and get “life in prison and be done with it.” Kessler debated that for a few seconds.

“I’ll do that for a Philly cheesesteak, and an order of fries and a Pepsi,” Kessler then told the court.

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The judge asked Kessler to confirm, and he then doubled down by saying, “a Philly cheesesteak with onions on it and mayonnaise and fries and 20 oz. of peppers.”

Kessler said he was open to the trade “to save the taxpayers.”

“I can’t obviously give food to people to enter a plea,” said the judge. “That would be wrong in a thousand ways. I can guarantee you can have lunch today, but I can’t guarantee what it would be.”

Kessler is seen asking the judge later in the video if they can proceed with jury selection.

“Don’t want to open plea,” he said. “Just pick the jury. I want this cheese sandwich. If I get the sandwich then I could go for it, but I’m not going to get it.”

Stephanie Crone-Overholt’s murder Kessler has chosen to represent himself in the trial, according to the Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office, 13th Judicial Circuit. He is facing charges of first-degree murder and abuse of a dead body, according to online records reviewed by People.

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In November 2021, fishermen found Crone-Overholt’s dismembered remains in McKay Bay, according to an affidavit viewed by People. It alleged that at least three witnesses saw a man matching Kessler’s description tossing trash bags into the bay.

Days before Crone-Overholt went missing, she had been staying with Kessler and his daughter. Kessler’s daughter later told authorities that he had seen the two arguing before she vanished. She also said that Crone-Overholt had asked him for $200 for her to leave, according to the affidavit.

Kessler’s trial is scheduled to continue on Tuesday, October 27.