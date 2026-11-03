San Diego Registrar of Voters evacuated over suspected bomb threat, day before midterm elections: Reports
The San Diego Registrar of Voters was evacuated over a suspected bomb threat after a suspicious suitcase was found on the premises, as per reports.
The San Diego Registrar of Voters was evacuated on November 2 over a suspected bomb threat the day before the crucial midterm elections. The discovery of a suspicious suitcase on the premises prompted the evacuation, as per reports.
The San Diego County Registrar of Voters is responsible for administering the election in its jurisdiction, that is, San Diego County, California. Duties include operating voting centers, processing mail-in ballots, and counting and certifying the results.
What happened at the Registrar of Voters?
Speaking to ABC News-affiliate 10 News, cops said that the suitcase was first spotted at the Registrar of Voters (ROV) at 5600 Overland Avenue, around 1:45pm and the facility was evacuated by 3pm. As of 4pm, officers were still at the scene investigating the suitcase.
Deep Dive
The New York Post reported there was a bomb scare at the location, with cops confirming that the suitcase was found in the front lobby of the building. Police reportedly closed nearby streets as officers responded to the potential threat.
A sheriff's bomb squad was called to determine the contents of the package and remove it from the premises, a local news site reported. The evacuation order was lifted within two and a half hours and the affected streets were reopened, as per the report.
Today is early voting for the midterms and when operations resumed, voters were allowed to enter the building again.
What we know so far about the bomb scare
Authorities have not provided an update on what was inside the suitcase, or if any explosives were even discovered. It also remains unclear who left the bag in the lobby and whether cops believe there was a deliberate intent to disrupt the election operations.
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Cops have not announced any arrests related to the incident as the probe continues.
What was said about the reported bomb scare
A County spokesperson told NBC San Diego that the evacuation was ordered out of “an abundance of caution after an item left onsite required further evaluation.”
“We are working closely with public safety agencies and following established protocols to protect the integrity of election operations. Voters should know that voting and ballot processing remain secure, and election services continue to be available throughout the county,” they said, adding, “Voters may cast a ballot at one of 221 vote centers or return a completed mail ballot at an official ballot drop box. Tomorrow is the last day to vote, with all vote centers and official ballot drop boxes open from 7am to 8pm.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More