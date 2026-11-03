San Diego Registrar of Voters evacuated over suspected bomb threat, day before midterm elections: Reports

Speaking to ABC News-affiliate 10 News , cops said that the suitcase was first spotted at the Registrar of Voters (ROV) at 5600 Overland Avenue, around 1:45pm and the facility was evacuated by 3pm. As of 4pm, officers were still at the scene investigating the suitcase.

The San Diego County Registrar of Voters is responsible for administering the election in its jurisdiction, that is, San Diego County, California . Duties include operating voting centers, processing mail-in ballots, and counting and certifying the results.

The San Diego Registrar of Voters was evacuated on November 2 over a suspected bomb threat the day before the crucial midterm elections . The discovery of a suspicious suitcase on the premises prompted the evacuation, as per reports.

Why was the San Diego Registrar of Voters evacuated before the midterm elections?

Why was the San Diego Registrar of Voters evacuated before the midterm elections?

The New York Post reported there was a bomb scare at the location, with cops confirming that the suitcase was found in the front lobby of the building. Police reportedly closed nearby streets as officers responded to the potential threat.

A sheriff's bomb squad was called to determine the contents of the package and remove it from the premises, a local news site reported. The evacuation order was lifted within two and a half hours and the affected streets were reopened, as per the report.

Today is early voting for the midterms and when operations resumed, voters were allowed to enter the building again.

What we know so far about the bomb scare Authorities have not provided an update on what was inside the suitcase, or if any explosives were even discovered. It also remains unclear who left the bag in the lobby and whether cops believe there was a deliberate intent to disrupt the election operations.

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Cops have not announced any arrests related to the incident as the probe continues.

What was said about the reported bomb scare A County spokesperson told NBC San Diego that the evacuation was ordered out of “an abundance of caution after an item left onsite required further evaluation.”

“We are working closely with public safety agencies and following established protocols to protect the integrity of election operations. Voters should know that voting and ballot processing remain secure, and election services continue to be available throughout the county,” they said, adding, “Voters may cast a ballot at one of 221 vote centers or return a completed mail ballot at an official ballot drop box. Tomorrow is the last day to vote, with all vote centers and official ballot drop boxes open from 7am to 8pm.”