Tallahassee shooting update: How bloody 'altercation' escalated into horrific shooting that left 11 injured at A&M University party

A fight between a small group of people erupted into gunfire near Florida A&M University (FAMU) on Saturday evening. The shooting left 11 people with gunshot wounds and another person injured while trying to escape, authorities said. A fight between a small group of people erupted into gunfire near Florida A&M University (FAMU) on Saturday evening. The shooting left 11 people with gunshot wounds and another person injured while trying to escape, authorities said. (Unsplash)

Six of the victims were children. The youngest victim is 11 years old.

The shooting unfolded near Bragg Memorial Stadium as crowds were leaving the university’s homecoming festivities. Police said the incident appears to have been isolated, but no arrests had been made as of the latest update.

Also read: Tallahassee shooting update: At least 11 shot near Bragg Stadium at Florida A&M University; 3 sustain serious injuries

What happened? Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell said officers responded shortly before 8 p.m. to reports of multiple shots fired on Perry Street near Bragg Memorial Stadium. “An altercation occurred between individuals,” Revell said during a late-night briefing. “We do not know exactly what happened. What we do believe is that this was an isolated incident between two or three individuals.”

Investigators believe the confrontation quickly escalated into gunfire as hundreds of people were leaving the Historically Black College and University (HBCU) campus following homecoming events.

Authorities said 11 people suffered gunshot wounds.

Police said one victim remained in critical condition, while three others were seriously injured. No fatalities had been reported as of Saturday night. A 12th person, identified as a grandmother, was injured while running from the chaos, according to police.

Revell said investigators were searching for one or more suspects, and no arrests had been announced.

Also read: Florida A&M University issues ‘shelter in place’ alert amid shooting on Perry Street, says number of victims unknown

Witnesses describe panic after shots rang out Witnesses described scenes of panic as gunfire erupted near the stadium exits. “We heard a couple gunshots and a crowd of people running,” Florida A&M student Jayden Dubois told WCTV.

“I had gotten trampled a little bit, but as I got up, I turned to my right and saw a person laid out on the ground,” Dubois said.

Videos circulating on social media showed large crowds surrounded in the area as emergency responders rushed to assist victims.

Florida A&M University said the campus remained secure following the shooting. “The campus remains safe,” the university said in a statement.

The university urged community members to avoid the affected area while police completed their investigation. “Our hearts go out to the victims and all those affected by this tragic incident,” the university added.