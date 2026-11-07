US offers reward up to $20 million for Iran's nuclear program information

The US government is offering a reward of up to $20 million and possible relocation for information about Iran’s nuclear program. This includes information on its facilities, equipment, scientific personnel and the movement of materials linked to nuclear activities. The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) also shared the news of this reward on X on November 6. US seeks Iran nuclear information with $20 million reward. (Unsplash)

The offer has been published by the State Department’s Rewards for Justice program, which is seeking information on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure and individuals associated with it. The program is also encouraging people with relevant information to submit tips through its reporting channels.

According to the official Rewards for Justice website, the reward covers information about Iran’s nuclear program, including its facilities, equipment and associated personnel, particularly those in the scientific community, as well as movements involving these assets.

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The offer comes amid continued international concerns about Iran’s uranium enrichment activities and the monitoring of its nuclear program by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

US cites Iran’s uranium enrichment levels The Rewards for Justice notice cites the IAEA’s 2025 reporting that Iran was enriching uranium to 60% purity, a level significantly above the enrichment required for most civilian nuclear applications and close to weapons-grade uranium, which is generally enriched to around 90%.

The program notes that Iran is the only non-nuclear-weapon state producing uranium at such a high enrichment level.

It also states that experts estimate the quantity of uranium enriched to this level, if further enriched, could be sufficient for several nuclear weapons.

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IAEA monitoring concerns cited The US notice also highlights concerns over Iran’s compliance with its safeguards obligations to the IAEA.

According to the Rewards for Justice program, Iran’s lack of compliance has resulted in the agency losing what it describes as “continuity of knowledge” concerning the country’s production and inventory of key nuclear components, including centrifuges.

Centrifuges are used to enrich uranium and are central to Iran’s nuclear program.

The reward offer specifically seeks information that could help identify nuclear facilities, equipment, personnel and related movements.

Rewards for Justice said individuals with relevant information could submit tips through its official reporting system. The program also lists possible relocation among the incentives available to informants.