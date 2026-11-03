US plans to ask NATO allies for more money for Ukraine arms deliveries amid lingering Trump-Zelenskyy tensions

(Bloomberg) -- The US is planning to ask NATO allies to contribute more money to a key weapons-delivery program for Ukraine, people familiar with the matter said, a sign that US defense support for Kyiv continues despite lingering tension between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky are set to meet at the White House. This meeting comes after Trump's summit with Putin in Alaska (AP)

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The request could come as soon as this month for more funding to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List, or PURL, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private deliberations.

They said the US has already signaled to some allies that it will ask for the money. It wasn’t immediately clear how much money the US is seeking but the people said there is a funding gap of about $2 billion for weapons packages that have already been approved.

They said the US has continued delivering weapons even before allies have provided the money to pay for them, and the shortfall could grow if the Pentagon decided to make more deliveries.

The Pentagon and State Department didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The PURL initiative is the cornerstone of NATO efforts to shore up Ukraine’s defense, allowing allies to pay for US weapons that are then sent to Kyiv. Previous shipments have included crucial air defense items and other military equipment.

The new funding push suggests the Pentagon hasn’t allowed the heated rhetoric between Washington and Kyiv to interfere with the crucial role American defense firms play in providing Ukraine with weapons. The US has even kept weapons flowing to Ukraine when allied funding has lagged behind the pace of US deliveries, the people said.

That criticism has included Trump and SpaceX chief Elon Musk both calling on Zelenskyy to step down. Zelenskyy accused the US of slowing SpaceX’s vital Starlink satellite internet service speed for his military and delaying previous PURL shipments of Patriot air defense interceptors, while Ukrainian officials have also accused the US of occasionally halting intelligence-sharing — which the US has denied.

The disconnect between the defense assistance and Trump’s comments has created confusion among US allies, and at times made it more difficult to persuade allies to pay for new weapons, particularly as Europeans grow wary of funding a war that has dragged into its fifth year, some of the people said. Several key European nations — including Spain, France and Italy — are also holding elections this year or next.

Last month, the US threatened to halt PURL deliveries in response to Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy infrastructure, according to people familiar. The threat wasn’t carried out and the program continued operating, the people said.

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Separate from the PURL initiative, the State Department on Friday approved a $2.1 billion foreign military sale of Patriot missiles to Kyiv, paid for by donations from Canada, Germany, Norway, and the European Union. Such foreign military sales generally take years to go from approval to weapons deliveries.

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