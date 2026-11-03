Vivek Ramaswamy casts vote alongside wife Apoorva in Ohio Governor race, says ‘Our work begins tomorrow’
Vivek Ramaswamy cast his ballot in Ohio and told voters the governor’s race is about which candidate can offer families a better future.
Republican gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy cast his ballot in Ohio on Election Day alongside his wife, Apoorva Ramaswamy, as he makes his final push in the closely watched governor's race.
Vivek Ramaswamy's message to voters
Speaking outside the polling station before entering the school, Ramaswamy urged voters to focus on candidates who could improve their families' lives.
“At the start of this day, if I have one suggestion to those who are deciding how to vote today, vote for the person who can actually make your life better. Vote for the person who you believe in your heart of heart is actually going to make your family’s life better,” he said.
Deep Dive
He added that the governor's race ultimately comes down to which candidate can offer Ohio families a better future.
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“This election, especially for the role of governor, comes down to who’s going to allow your family to live a better life,” Ramaswamy said.
He also declared, “Our work begins tomorrow morning.”
After entering the school, Ramaswamy and his wife joined other voters waiting in line to cast their ballots.
Where Vivek Ramaswamy stands in the polls
Ramaswamy is facing Democratic candidate Amy Acton in a competitive contest. According to The Hill's polling average updated November 3, Acton stood at 49.4%, compared with 45.5% for Ramaswamy.
However, an Emerson College poll conducted November 1–2 showed an almost even contest, with Acton at 48.4% and Ramaswamy at 48.3%.
The race is being closely watched as Ohio voters decide who will succeed term-limited Republican Governor Mike DeWine.
Ramaswamy faces Democrat Amy Acton in closely watched contest
Ramaswamy is competing against Democratic nominee Amy Acton, a former Ohio health director, to succeed Republican Governor Mike DeWine, who is barred from seeking another term due to term limits.
The contest has attracted national attention, with both parties investing heavily in the race. Ramaswamy, a biotech entrepreneur and former Republican presidential candidate, has focused his campaign on tax reductions, lowering electricity costs, economic growth and public safety.
Acton, meanwhile, has emphasised affordability, public services and healthcare, while also raising concerns about the state's approach to economic development and data-centre expansion.
The election also carries historical significance. A victory for Acton would make her Ohio's first female governor, while Ramaswamy would become the state's first Indian-American governor.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More