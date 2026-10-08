What is 'Mar-a-Lago face'? Susan Dell's White House appearance sparks buzz; experts explain look
Susan Dell appeared alongside President Trump to encourage families to register for Trump Accounts and several people online spoke about her ‘Mar-a-Lago face'.
Susan Dell, wife of Michael Dell, CEO of Dell Technologies, was seen alongside President Donald Trump on October 7, sparking a fresh wave of discussions about her appearance.
Dell was encouraging American families to register for Trump Accounts, and the president even as the CEO if his wife was considering running for office, giving her his ‘complete and total endorsement.’ Earlier, the Dells had pledged $6.25 billion to the Trump Accounts.
Susan Dell's appearance sparked discussions about her having a ‘Mar-a-Lago’ face. This is not the first time Dell's appearance has been spoken off. When the couple first pledged the amount, many discussed possible plastic surgeries online.
Also Read | Surprise, Your Child Has a ‘Trump Account.’ Here’s What to Know.
Susan Dell's appearance sparks ‘Mar-a-Lago face’ buzz
“Susan Dell. Before Mar a Lago face, and after,” one wrote.
Another added “Please stop with the Mar-a-Lago face!”.
Yet another said “Mar-A-Lago face is like a virus; it gets them all.”
What is ‘Mar-a-Lago face’?
Dr. Shervin Naderi explained that the American elite always had a signature aesthetic, be it the ‘pillow face’ in the 2000s, marked by overfilled cheeks and swollen lips or the Mar-a-Lago Face, a trend which began in the 2020s.
“The Mar-a-Lago Face represents a new era of American luxury aesthetics—engineered, refined, and designed to project control and affluence,” the expert noted.
Naderi described it as ‘a modern aristocratic mask—surgically sculpted to convey affluence, precision, and control. It’s not about reversing time. It’s about rewriting the rules of aging.’ Features of the Mar-a-Lago face includes lifted brows, sculpted cheekbones, tight jawlines, plump polished lips, and smooth skin.
Also Read | Susan Dell's age and family: Here's all about her parents and husband Michael Dell
“The term describes a hyper-polished, hyper-filled appearance — all tight skin, high cheeks, plump lips, and sculpted jawlines. It’s associated with the Palm Beach social scene,” The Spiegel Center in Newton, Massachusetts noted. They said it was the ‘cosmetic equivalent of turning every filter to 'max’."
The experts further noted “It’s often associated with excessive cosmetic procedures that remove individuality from the face. While it may occasionally photograph well, it rarely looks natural in real life.”
Susan Dell has never publicly confirmed or commented on whether she has undergone plastic surgery or cosmetic procedures. Last time, too, when she appeared during the announcement of the donation for Trump Accounts, there were several speculations online, from plastic surgery to taking Ozempic. However, there's no proof of her having undergone any procedures, despite photos years apart looking strikingly different.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More