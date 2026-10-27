Yemen's Houthis claim to have attacked Saudi defence ministry in Riyadh

Yemen's Houthis on Tuesday claimed to have attacked Saudi Arabia's defence ministry in Riyadh, news agency AFP reported. However, there was no confirmation from Saudi Arabia. Vehicles travel along a road in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 22, 2026. REUTERS/Mohammed Benmansour (REUTERS)

"Our armed forces targeted the Ministry of Defence in the enemy Saudi capital, Riyadh, with a ballistic missile and the hit was direct," AFP quoted Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree as saying. The news agency further reported that its correspondents had heard explosions in Riyadh earlier in the day.

Saudi authorities said they intercepted two ballistic missiles fired by the Iran-backed rebels in Yemen. They said air defences destroyed three Houthi ballistic missiles fired toward the country's eastern region in latest attacks by the Yemeni rebels.