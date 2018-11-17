SP-BSP alliance likely to get rolling after poll results in five states

Pre-poll alliance between the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections is likely to get rolling after the announcement of assembly election results in five states on December 11, according to BSP leaders familiar with the developments.

BSP president Mayawati on Friday ruled out the possibility of a coalition with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or the Congress to form the government in Chhattisgarh.

“The BSP-JCC alliance will get absolute majority in Chattisgarh,” she said.

Terming the Congress and the BJP anti-poor and anti-Dalit, a senior BSP leader, who did not wish to be named, said: “‘Behenji’ (Mayawati) has made it clear that BSP will not have any truck with the two parties in poll-bound states as well as in the Lok Sabha elections.”

“Seat-sharing talks are on between the SP and the BSP,” he said, adding that the alliance was likely to take a concrete shape after the announcement of assembly election results in five states –Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram and Telangana.

Mayawati has directed the office-bearers of the state unit to hold meetings in all the 75 districts of UP and collect feedback from the party cadre about the SP-BSP alliance.

The leader cited above said the district unit leaders had been directed to inform the workers that the decision for alliance had been taken to regain the party’s lost political ground and check the BJP from grabbing power.

BSP state unit president RS Kushwaha has completed meetings in 60 districts where the office-bearers have been directed to constitute booth, sector, Vidhan Sabha and district committees.

Mayawati will review the working of all the committees in the first week of December.

The leader said enthusiastic BSP workers had composed songs to highlight that the Mayawati-Akhilesh alliance would create ripples during the 2019 Lok Sabha election and check the magic of Modi and Yogi.

A zonal coordinator of the BSP, on condition of anonymity, said the BSP was planning to project Mayawati as the prime ministerial candidate of the alliance in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, and claimed that the SP, JD(S), INLD and JCC had agreed to it.

First Published: Nov 17, 2018 00:01 IST