Bank holiday today: Is your branch closed? Check status, online services and reopening dates
Banks are shut in 13 states on October 19, while more location-specific holidays are lined up through the week.
Bank branches are closed in several states and Union territories on Monday, October 19, 2026. The closure is due to festivals such as Dussehra (Mahashtami), Maha Navami, Ayutha Pooja, Durga Puja, Vijaya Dashami and Durga Ashtami.
The holiday is not applicable across the country. The closures vary depending on state and centres that are not included in the RBI holiday matrix will operate without any change.
Why are banks closed today?
October 19 falls under the Durga Puja and Dussehra period. The holiday covers celebrations including Dussehra (Mahashtami), Maha Navami, Ayutha Pooja, Durga Puja, Vijaya Dashami and Durga Ashtami. The exact festival designation differs between states and banking centres.
According to the RBI, bank branches in Tripura, Mizoram, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Nagaland, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar will remain closed today.
For customers planning to visit a bank branch today for physical banking work will have to wait until the next working day.
Also read: India bank holidays 2026: Here's the confirmed calendar of public, festival and weekend holidays in 2026
Will online banking and UPI work today?
The closure of physical branches does not mean that banking services stop completely.
While bank branches are closed today, customers can continue to use digital and self-service banking facilities for routine transactions.
UPI and other digital payment services will be available, while ATMs can be used for cash withdrawals. Customers who need to do immediate transaction can use UPI, internet banking, mobile banking and ATMs for transactions.
However, people whose banking work requires a physical visit to a branch will have to postpone their visit to next working day.
Also read: UPI charges on select merchant transactions to be implemented after Diwali
When will banks reopen?
The reopening date depends on the location because the holiday is state-specific.
For many centres, October 20 is also a bank holiday. However, the closure does not apply uniformly to every centre on that date.
At some locations, further festival holidays are scheduled on October 21 and later dates.
Customers should therefore check their bank's branch-specific schedule before planning an in-person visit.
Also read: Sensex, Nifty open lower as investors track bank earnings, rising oil prices
What should customers do?
Those who require branch-dependent services should plan their visits around the applicable holiday. For routine banking, customers can continue using digital channels during the closure.
The RBI's holiday calendar is location-specific, meaning a bank being closed in one state does not necessarily mean all branches of the same bank across India will be shut. Customers should check the applicable holiday for their branch before travelling.
With several festival holidays falling close together in October, customers requiring services that cannot be completed online should plan according to the bank holidays.
|October 2026
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|Agartala
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|Ahmedabad
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|Aizawl
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|Bhopal
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|Chennai
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|Jammu
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|Kanpur
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|Kolkata
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|New Delhi
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|Panaji
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|Patna
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|Raipur
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|Ranchi
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|Shillong
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|Srinagar
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|Thiruvananthapuram
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|Vijayawada
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|Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act
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|Banks’ Closing of Accounts
|Holiday Description
|Day
|Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
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|Mahalaya Amavasye
|10
|Maha Saptami
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|Dussehra (Mahashtami)/Maha Navami/Ayutha Pooja/Durga Puja/Vijaya Dashomi/Durga Ashtami
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|Dasara/Dusshera (Vijaya Dashmi) (Aaso sud-10)/Maha Navami, Ayudhapooja/Durga Puja
|20
|Vijaya Dasami/Durga Puja (Dasain)/Maha Dashami
|21
|Durga Puja (Dasain)
|22
|Durga Puja (Dasain)
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|Laxmi Puja/Accession Day/Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday
|26
|Karva Chauth
|29
|Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday
|31
All scheduled and non-scheduled banks will observe public holiday on second and fourth Saturdays
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRoshan Tony
Roshan Tony is an early career journalist at Hindustan Times whose. He joined the organisation as an intern before becoming part of the newsroom team. Roshan holds a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from the Central University of Karnataka and a Postgraduate Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). His academic interests include critical theories and film studies, and he is particularly interested in developing research that connects media, philosophy and politics. Before joining Hindustan Times, Roshan interned with Mathrubhumi, where he primarily worked on regional news, gaining hands-on experience in newsroom operations, reporting and news production. Beyond journalism, Roshan is a writer and filmmaker with a passion for storytelling across mediums. He has written and directed short fiction films and directed a documentary on the Lavender Revolution in Doda for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, exploring the region's socio-economic transformation. His creative interests extend to philosophy, literature and reading, which continue to shape his perspective on journalism and storytelling. He is also interested in developing academic papers that bridge media studies, philosophy and politics. Through his work, Roshan aims to combine accuracy, depth and compelling narratives to produce journalism that informs, resonates and develops readers.Read More