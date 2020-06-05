30-year-old man running lab commits suicide

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 00:33 IST

Ludhiana A 30-year-old many allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan at his Jethi Nagar home in Khanna on Thursday.

Married six years ago, was running a laboratory near Khanna’s Sahara Hospital and was also battling depression after the death of his son two years ago.

According to a statement from his wife, who found his body in his room, he had also had been getting anxiety attacks for the last few days.

The police conducted an autopsy and initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 and handed over the body to the relatives.