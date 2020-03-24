Coronavirus: 43 booked for violating prohibitory orders in HP

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 21:19 IST

Himachal Pradesh Police have registered cases against 43 people for violating the prohibitory order during the lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus ahead of the indefinite statewide curfew.

FIR’s were registered against 15 people in Kangra district which was followed by Mandi district where 11 violators were booked. Cases were also registered against three people in Baddi while one person was booked in Chamba district. Five cases were lodged in Hamirpur district .

Police have also booked four people in Shimla district and two in Una district, a police spokesperson said. Superintendent of police Kushal Sharma and Shimla deputy commissioner Amit Kashyap penalised nine vegetable vendors for overcharging.

Nine arrested in Kullu

Nine people were arrested on Tuesday in Banjar tehsil of Kullu district for violating the state lockdown due to coronavirus, police said.

Prem Singh and Dhyan Singh, both residents of Sidhwan village in Banjar, violated curfew orders to visit the local market even when they did not have any valid reason to do so.

Kullu superintendent of police Gaurav Singh said a case was registered under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 51 (punishment for obstruction) of the Disaster Management Act 2005 (NDMA) Act.

In another incident, as many as six people, including a woman, were arrested for violating the lockdown.

The accused were identified as Maheshwar, Govind, Bhupinder, Iaha Thakur, Maan Singh and Bhagwan Singh, all residents of Nirmand Tehsil in Kullu district.

The accused were travelling in their vehicle and were stopped by police for checking near Darudhar village in Banjar. During interrogation, police found they were travelling without any specific reason. A case under Section 188 and 351 of the IPC and 51 of the NDMA Act was registered.

Another person was arrested for violating the state lockdown and smuggling 10 bottles of liquor. The accused Rahul Saini, a resident of Mandi, was travelling in a vehicle when he was stopped by police for checking near the bus stand in Banjar. During checking, as many as 10 bottles of liquor were recovered from the vehicle.

A case under Section 188 of the IPC, Section 51 of the NDMA Act and Section 39 of of HP Excise Act was registered against him.

Cops challan people for defying lockdown orders in Hamirpur

The district administration here is tightening the noose around those defying lockdown orders imposed in the wake of the coronavirus.

Deputy commissioner Harikesh Meena and SP Arjit Sen Thakur have been supervising the entire operations since early morning on Tuesday.

During his surprise visit to various parts of the Hamirpur town, Meena found a number of people roaming freely on roads and snubbed them for violating the government’s orders. He warned them of action and told them not to venture out unnecessarily.

The police have set up checkpoints at various vulnerable points especially at the entry points from the districts of Una, Mandi, Kangra and Bilaspur.

The police challaned a number of such people who were roaming freely on roads in their vehicles. They also challaned others without valid documents and those not wearing helmets.

An official spokesperson claimed that the situation was fully under control and people have been told not to venture out unnecessarily during the lockdown and maintain social distancing.