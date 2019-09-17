63.2L voters in Thane district

cities

Around 63.29 lakh voters from Thane district will cast their votes in the upcoming Assembly polls. The number of voters in this election has increased by 1.05 lakh, compared to the Lok Sabha elections, said Thane district collector Rajesh Narvekar on Monday.

The district election commission said the focus is to ensure that at least 90% polling stations are on the ground floor, while only those buildings with lifts can have polling station up to third floor.

The election commission will also ensure that buildings have battery backups in case of power cuts. The commission will have 1,000 wheelchairs for 2,443 physically challenged voters.

“We need 11,552 ballot units, while we have 12,234 units. Similarly, the district needs 8,942 VVPAT machines, however, we have 9,384 machines. In the Lok Sabha elections, our staff was not trained in use of VVPATs. We took time for mock polls, leading to long queues outside the polling booths. This election we will be better trained,” he said.

