25 taken into custody over Koppal clashes
At least 25 people were detained in connection with the violence reported in Koppal area of Karnataka, police officials in the know of matter said on Friday.
At least two people were killed and six injured during the clashes between Valmiki and Muslim communities over an interfaith relationship. Section 144 of CrPC continues to be imposed in the Hulihyder village of Koppal and two kilometres around it and will remain in effect till August 20, said the police. The members of the two groups had assaulted each other with sticks and weapons.
“More than 25 people were taken into custody, on Thursday, in Hulihyder village related to the violence which occurred during a Muharram procession. Two people were killed during the clashes. Investigation is going on in the matter,” said Koppal superintendent of police Arunagshu Giri. The SP said that the accused involved in the violence will be booked.“We are yet to file the first information report but will do it soon,” he said.
He said, “We have deployed the police and have asked to impose Section 144 in the area for seven days.”
Eight people were injured in the clashes and rushed to a hospital where two of them – Yankappa (60) and Pasha (22) – succumbed to their injuries, SP Giri, who had visited the spot and reviewed the situation, said.
According to police, the detentions are being made on the evidence collected from several CCTV cameras and mobile phone footage. A case has been registered under Sections 302 (murder), 323 (assault), 324 (assault with weapons), 141 (unlawful assembly) and 146 (riot) among others of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) .
According to an officer at Kanakagiri police station, the situation in the village was tense after the couple – a Muslim man and a Valmiki woman – had eloped and started living together.
The deceased Pasha had married the woman belonging to the Valmiki community recently due to which members of the community were angry and the situation was tense in the village. “We brought them (couple) back and handed them to their respective families after the woman’s family filed a missing complaint. The woman, however, returned to the man’s house, further adding to the tension,” the officer said, seeking anonymity.
On the day of the incident, Pasha went to a Valmiki lane to buy flowers where he was attacked by Yankappa(. Later, Pasha succumbed to his injuries.
Giri said the clashes erupted after a minor argument between Basha and another unidentified person (later identified as Yenkappa) belonging to the other community over the interfaith relationship turned violent.
“Pasha had gone to a shop in the village where he had an argument with an unidentified person belonging to the other community. After this, hundreds of youth from Pasha’s side attacked Yankappa’s house, which led to a riot. Yankappa, who was severely injured in the incident, died in the hospital. Two people died in the clashes,” the SP said.
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Yogi Adityanath flags off ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday flagged off the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign – an initiative to encourage people to hoist the Tricolour at home – amid chants of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' near his residence in Lucknow. He also flagged off the Prabhat Pheri of school children. Under the campaign, 45 million national flags will be hoisted in Uttar Pradesh from August 13-15.
Ahead of Independence Day, a record by over 5K students in Chandigarh| Video
With India set to mark its 75th Independence Day, people across the country are soaked in the spirit of patriotism. In Chandigarh, some students demonstrated their love for the nation by attempting a unique record. The union territory is reported to have registered its name in the Guinness World Records for the largest human chain forming India's national flag. Earlier in the day, union home minister Amit Shah hoisted the national flag at his residence.
Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune
Bosch Global Software Technologies signs MoU with Sri Balaji University Bosch Global Software Technologies and Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to make students industry-ready through training, mentoring and internships in the domain of SAP. The MoU, for a tenure of five years, was signed by Amit Srivastava, engineering centre head, BGSW, Pune and SB Agase, registrar, SBUP.
Startup Mantra: Creating a dependable supply chain for bioenergy
With the onset of winter, farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh start burning their crop residue or stubble (parali) causing huge air pollution across the northern belt of India. Industries are in search of reliable and consistent biofuel suppliers. However, bringing these two stakeholders together is not easy because the biomass supply chain is unorganised and fragmented.
Punjab govt issues notification providing ex-MLAs pension for only one term
The Punjab government has issued a notification giving pension to former MLAs only for one term following an assent by the governor to a Bill in this regard. The assembly had passed the Punjab State Legislature Members (Pension and Medical Facilities Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2022, on June 30, paving the way for a single pension of ₹75,150 a month to each MLA irrespective of the terms for which he or she gets elected.
