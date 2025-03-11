Bengaluru road rage: Miscreants smash car mirror in heated argument, flee after being recorded

In a troubling road rage incident in Bengaluru's TC Palya area, two miscreants on a scooter damaged the wing mirror of a car during an argument with a woman. A video of the incident, which surfaced on social media, showed the duo engaging in a heated exchange before one of them smashed the car's mirror in frustration. Two men slash the car window at Bengaluru's TC Palya in a road rage incident. (Screen grab from viral X video)

The footage captured the two men picking a fight with the woman inside her car. As the altercation escalated, the pillion rider forcefully broke the vehicle’s mirror. Realizing they were being recorded, the duo quickly fled the scene. The video, shared on X by a user named S gowda, described how a hooligan was questioned at a red signal but resorted to verbal abuse and vandalism instead. The post claimed that the incident occurred on March 9 in TC Palya and involved harassment of both the woman and her child.

Following the viral video, citizens took to social media demanding stringent action from the Bengaluru Police. Many voiced concerns over increasing lawlessness in the area, particularly near the TC Palya signal on NH towards Kolar Road. Commuters pointed out that reckless wrong-side driving, illegal parking by street vendors, auto-rickshaws, and cars have turned the stretch into an accident-prone zone.

One social media user expressed fear over the deteriorating safety conditions, stating they avoid narrow lanes at night even if it means taking an extra 8-kilometer detour. Many shared similar experiences, highlighting the growing menace of road rage incidents and targeted harassment, particularly at night.

Instances of miscreants preying on vulnerable commuters have reportedly increased in Bengaluru, with some even resorting to extortion. The city’s police department has reiterated its commitment to tackling such cases, urging the public to remain calm during road disputes and dial 112 for immediate police assistance. However, residents continue to call for increased police patrolling and stricter enforcement, particularly during late-night hours, to ensure safety on the roads.