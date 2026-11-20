Panjab University (PU) will confer Honoris Causa degrees (honorary degrees) on four eminent personalities at its 74th annual convocation scheduled for December 5, which Vice-President of India and university chancellor CP Radhakrishnan will attend. The recipients include Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan, noted technology expert Ashok Jhunjhunwala, former Supreme Court (SC) judge justice Rajesh Bindal and academician prof Kapil Kapoor. Vice-President to attend 74th annual convocation; recipients include Infosys co-founder, tech expert and others. (HT File)

According to the list finalised by the university and approved by the chancellor. Gopalakrishnan and Jhunjhunwala will receive doctor of science degrees, justice Bindal will receive a doctor of laws degree, while Kapoor will be awarded a doctor of literature degree.

The four personalities have made significant contributions in their respective fields. Gopalakrishnan, one of the co-founders of Infosys, served as its chief executive officer and managing director from 2007 to 2011. A Padma Bhushan recipient, he also delivered a lecture at PU during its Foundation Day celebrations in October 2025.

Jhunjhunwala, an institute professor at IIT Madras, is known for his contributions to telecommunications, indigenous technology development and entrepreneurship. A Padma Shri awardee, he played a key role in establishing the IIT Madras Research Park and its start-up incubation ecosystem.

Justice Bindal, who retired as a SC judge in April 2026, is a PU alumnus, having completed his bachelor of commerce from the university. He also served as a judge of the Punjab and Haryana high court and chief justice of the Allahabad high court.

Kapoor is a renowned scholar of English, linguistics and Indian knowledge systems. He served as a professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), where he also held the positions of dean and rector (pro-vice-chancellor). He was the editor-in-chief of the 11-volume Encyclopaedia of Hinduism.

PU’s Ratna awards likelyto be skipped this year

The university’s own Ratna awards are likely to be skipped at this year’s convocation. The six categories include Gyan Ratna, Vigyan Ratna, Khel Ratna, Sahitya Ratna, Udyog Ratna and Kala Ratna. The awards recognise eminent personalities for their contributions to different fields and have traditionally been presented during annual convocations.

The awards were instituted by the university through its own decisions and were subsequently expanded to cover six categories. According to a 2016 convocation address by the then vice-chancellor, the awards were envisaged as biennial, with three categories being announced in alternate years.

The development comes amid the delay in formally constituting the university’s new senate, its apex governing body. Although elections to the 47 elected fellowships have been completed, the new 91-member Senate is yet to be formally constituted, with the chancellor’s nominees and other formalities awaited.

With the new senate yet to take shape, the December 5 convocation is expected to see the conferment of honorary degrees, while the university’s Ratna awards may miss this year’s ceremony.