The Punjab State Information Commission (PSIC) increased the penalty on the public information officer (PIO) in the Mohali tehsildar’s office from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000 for failing to provide information under the Right to Information (RTI) Act and ignoring repeated directions to comply. Punjab State Information Commission raised penalty from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000. (HT File)

State information commissioner Bhupinder S Batth passed the order on November 12 while hearing an appeal filed by H S Hundal, a resident of Mohali, in case number 5419 of 2023.

The commission had imposed a penalty of ₹15,000 on the PIO under Section 20(1) of the RTI Act on May 5, 2026, and directed the officer to pay ₹1,000 as compensation to the appellant. However, the PIO neither deposited the penalty nor paid the compensation.

In its September 2 order, the commission gave the officer another opportunity to provide the information available in official records, obtain the remaining records from the concerned department and comply with its earlier directions.

During the November 12 hearing, Hundal told the commission that he had not received any information. He also alleged that the PIO had failed to transfer his RTI application to the concerned public information officer under Section 6(3) of the Act within the prescribed period.

The PIO did not appear before the commission despite receiving notice and did not send any explanation for the absence.

Taking note of the continued non-compliance, the commission enhanced the penalty to ₹25,000 and directed the drawing and disbursing officer of the tehsildar’s office to deduct the amount from the PIO’s salary and deposit it in the state treasury. It also directed the PIO to pay the ₹1,000 compensation before the next hearing.

The commission directed the PIO to appear with complete, point-wise and authenticated information after obtaining records from the director, rural development, Mohali. The officer must also submit proof of having supplied the information to Hundal.

The commission warned that this was the final opportunity and said it would consider action under Section 20(2) of the RTI Act if the officer failed to comply.

The matter will come up for hearing on January 27, 2027, at 11.30 am. The commission also sent a copy of the order to Mohali deputy commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal, IAS, for compliance.