A fast-track court in Yamunanagar awarded capital punishment to a Bihar man for sexually abusing and murdering a seven-year-old girl in 2024. The convict is a native of Champaran district in Bihar and was living in the Buria area of Yamunanagar district. (HT File) more

The court of additional sessions judge (fast-track special court under the POCSO Act), Jagadhri, Ranjana Aggarwal, on Thursday sentenced 31-year-old Naresh Ram to death.

The convict is a native of Champaran district in Bihar and was living in the Buria area of Yamunanagar district.

According to the court order made available on Friday, the man was sentenced to death for committing offences punishable under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“He shall be hanged by the neck till he is dead. The order is subject to confirmation of the sentence by the High Court of Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh,” it added.

The court also awarded rigorous imprisonment (RI) for 10 years under Section 140(1) of the BNS and RI for one year under Section 238(a) of the BNS, besides imposing a total fine of ₹55,000 on the convict with all sentences to run concurrently.

Assistant director of prosecution Dharam Chand said that, as per the case, the father of the minor victim had filed a complaint before the police on September 18, 2024, stating that he worked in a plywood factory and was living in a colony of Buria town with his wife and four children.

The victim’s father said their seven-year-old daughter left home at about 10am on September 18 to play in the neighbourhood but did not return home. In CCTV footage, their neighbour Naresh was seen taking two girls, including their daughter, towards the forest behind a local gurdwara,” Chand said.

The next day, the police arrested Naresh and during interrogation, he confessed to luring the girls by offering them fresh guava and took them to a secluded place in the forest, but one of them refused to accompany him out of fear.

Quoting the court files, Chand further said, “He confessed to sexually abusing the girl and then murdering her after which he concealed the body in a paddy field to destroy evidence. A body was later recovered by the police behind the gurdwara and was identified as the missing minor.”

The man was taken into four days of remand and an autopsy of the girl was conducted, which confirmed rape.

The case was prepared on October 18, 2024, and the trial began on October 30 the same year, after which the judgement followed by the quantum of punishment was ordered on November 26, 2026.